Kanye West revealed that he and Kim Kardashian had a "good meeting" about co-parenting their four kids – Saint, North, Psalm and Chicago.

The American rapper took to Instagram on Saturday to announce that he and Kardashian had a talk about parenting. West, after sharing a text asking her ex-wife to let their children start school at his Donda Academy, penned, "Hi guys I'm baaaaack Sorry to take so long to post Just had a good meeting with Kim about the schools."

It is reported that Kanye West proposed his "idea" that their four children should change their schooling to three days at their present private school and two days at Donda Academy in Simi Valley, Calif. The "Heartless" rapper, who shared a screenshot of the text message, captioned, "This is co-parenting."

The latest Instagram update of West came just days after he revealed how his addiction to pornography took its toll on his marriage with Kim Kardashian. The "Runaway" rapper wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post, "Don't let Kris [Jenner] make you do playboy like she made [Kylie Jenner] and Kim do. Hollywood is a giant brothel Pornography destroyed my family I deal with the addiction instagram promotes it Not gonna let it happen to Northy and Chicago."

Kanye West, in another post, also called out Travis Scott, Scott Disick and Tristan Thompson, who were romantically involved and impregnated Kim Kardashian's sisters Kylie Jenner, Kourtney and Khloe, respectively. He even shared a screenshot of Kris Jenner's text begging the "Gold Digger" rapper to "stop" ranting on Instagram as it stresses her "to no end."

The former husband of Kim Kardashian also launched another attack on Pete Davidson last week. West, who has been tormenting the "Saturday Night Live" alum since confirming his romance with the makeup mogul, wrote, "Ask Pete how those tattoos of my kids are doing in the trauma unit."

Kanye West was reportedly directing to the tattoos Pete Davidson got while he was still in a relationship with Kardashian. Most, if not all, fans can recall that the comedian tattooed the initials of "The Kardashians" star and her kids on his neck.

The "Flashing Lights" rapper has been clearly upset and angry towards Pete Davidson since he started going out with Kim Kardashian, which Kanye West vividly represented in a music video titled "Eazy." The clip showed the kidnapping and burying of a cartoon version of "The King of Staten Island" star.

Kanye West even rapped about "beating" Pete Davidson's ass. Kim Kardashian's ex-husband also launched another video with a similar concept directed toward the former "SNL" host.