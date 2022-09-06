Malia Obama has fallen hard for record producer Dawit Eklund and told Barack and Michelle Obama to stay out of her new romance, a new report claimed.

Sources told National Enquirer, in its latest edition, that Malia has been sighted enjoying the company of the Ethiopian-born DJ in recent weeks. The former first daughter and Eklund were spotted having PDA-filled walks around Los Angeles.

An unnamed insider told the entertainment news outlet, "Malia is very independent and strong-willed, just like her folks. She's presented this new romance as a wonderful new chapter in her life and doesn't think it deserves to be questioned or justified."

Barack and Michelle Obama have been known for being protective of their daughters. However, a spy revealed to National Enquirer that the former first couple had lost much of their control over Malia and Sasha since the girls transferred to Los Angeles in 2021.

The tipster claimed, "Now that Malia and Sasha are living on their own, they want to make their own choices about everything, including who they date."

Malia Obama, in particular, has now moved on to Eklund after dating British socialite Rory Farquharson. An informant said, "She hasn't been seeing him for long, but she's very excited about him and has been calling him her boyfriend. As serious as she already seems, she's refused to bring him home to meet her parents, and that's driving her poor dad crazy."

National Enquirer reported that one thing putting the ex-POTUS' mind at ease is Eklund's posh pedigree. For starters, the record producer's father is retired State Department officer Jon Eklund, who has worked at various U.S. embassies in Africa, while his mom, Yeshi Eklund, is from Ethiopia.

The mole claimed, "Dawit is a card-carrying Democrat, which Barack appreciates, but there's still a whole lot more he'd like to know about his guy who's seeing his daughter. If it were up to Barack, he'd have Dawit over and grill him one-on-one about what his intentions are.

The same source continued, "But Malia has put her foot down. She gets it that her dad is protective but finds it tiresome to be babied when she's a grown adult who's finally enjoying some independence and living life on her own terms. Barack's itching to meddle any chance he gets, but Michelle's telling him to back off and be supportive."

Malia Obama has yet to comment on the reports saying that Michelle and Barack Obama are not allowed to meet Dawit Eklund yet. So, avid supporters of the former first daughter should take all these unverified claims with a pinch of salt until everything is proven true and correct.