Naya Rivera went missing on Wednesday after a boat ride in Southern California lake, Lake Piru. The "Glee" star went boating with her son, who was found floating alone on the boat.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the search for the 33-year-old actress is currently underway. As per Ventura County Sheriff's Department, Rivera rented the boat on Wednesday at 1:00 pm at Lake Piru for a ride with her four-year-old son Josey. While the singer and "Sorry" hitmaker, went missing, her son was found by another boater on the lake, three hours later.

The boy was all by himself in the boat and was reportedly wearing a life jacket. Soon after, the authorities launched a search mission using helicopters, drones, and dive teams.

In an update on Ventura County Sheriff's Twitter, the officials informed that the search and rescue mission was suspended for the evening and shall be continued "at first light" on Thursday morning.

"The missing person at Lake Puru has been identified as Naya Rivera, 33, of Los Angeles. SAR operation will continue at first light," reads the tweet by the authorities.

Rivera was married to Ryan Dorsey, father of Rivera's son, in the year 2014. She dated him for four years before she began dating recording artist Big Sean in 2013. The pair got married in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and were blessed with their son Josey Hollis in September 2015. The couple divorced in the year 2018 and had agreed upon their son's joint custody.

Meanwhile, the boy is reportedly "unharmed." He informed the authorities that he and his mother "went for a swim" but she never returned to the boat.

Rivera is best known for her portrayal of Santana Lopez, a high school cheerleader on Fox's "Glee." It is believed to be her breakthrough role that fetched her several nominations and accolades. In addition, she appeared in "Devious Maids" and horror film "At the Devil's Door." In 2016, she published her memoir "Sorry Not Sorry: Dreams, Mistakes, and Growing Up."