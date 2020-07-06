Lea Michele showed off her growing baby belly a month after "Glee" costars and other colleagues called her out for her rude on-set behaviour.

The actress took to her Instagram Story on Friday to update fans on her well-being while heavily pregnant with her first child. She shared three photos, and one image showed her in a pair of black leggings and a black sports bra that revealed her growing baby bump.

Meanwhile, the other two pictures showed green scenery, which Michele could have captured while on a hike. Fans immediately captured the photos and circulated them on social media before they disappeared from her stories.

ðŸ“¸ Lea Michele on Instagram Stories â¤ï¸ pic.twitter.com/jvljRYmcno — Lea Michele Brasil (@LeaBRCom) July 3, 2020

Ahead of her post on Instagram Stories, the "Scream Queens" star appeared in paparazzi shots taken while out on a walk with her husband, Zandy Reich. Michele stepped out in Los Angeles for a bit of exercise a couple of weeks back. The pictures showed her wearing a crop top and tights, with her pregnant belly in full display.

The 33-year old has been quiet on social media after news broke of her rude behaviour towards her "Glee" co-stars, and other work colleagues. Her last Instagram post was on June 3, which is a copy of her apology letter after Samantha Ware accused her of making life on the "Glee" set a nightmare or a "living hell."

Ware's revelation brought out other complaints from co-stars and theatre colleagues who expressed the same sentiment about Michele being rude to others on set. The actress has yet to respond to the barrage of accusations, the most recent one coming from former theatre co-star, Craig Ramsay.

Ramsay starred opposite Michele in the Broadway musical "Fiddler on the Roof" in the early 2000s. He called the "Glee" alum a "despicable human being" in an interview on "Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef" podcast. He also called her "one of the most entitled people" he has met.

"I just didn't want to hear Lea Michele's name in this interview – at all. I think she's a despicable, horrible human being," Ramsay said and added, "I think she has lost touch with reality."

Ramsay claimed that he was with Michele when she got a part in "Glee." He said that "she was possessed with this."