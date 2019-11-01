When it comes to Halloween, Hollywood stars dress to impress as they don their sexiest, funniest, scariest, or most horrendous costumes to beat the rest. Jennifer Garner chose the funny option and dressed as a mailbox.

The mom-of-three revealed her Halloween look on Instagram on Wednesday. She appeared wearing a U.S. Postal Service mailbox costume complete with a mailman's cap. Garner is sticking to her stance on funny versus sexy Halloween costumes and seemed to enjoy her overall look as she beamed and twirled for the camera.

"Live your truth, people. Happy Halloween," she captioned the video, which has since received over one million views and over 3,000 comments.

Other celebrities shared how they thought Garner looked cute in her Halloween costume. Comedian Chelsea Handler wrote, "You're so cute. I love you the mostest." Rachel Zoe chimed in and said, "I love you more and more every year I know I you @jennifer.garner and we r on 16 years now." Meanwhile, Jessica Capshaw commented, "Funny vs. Sexy always goes the distance."

Garner is staying true to what she preached at the Dennison University Commencement Exercise in May. In it, she challenged the graduates to go for funny Halloween costumes instead of going sexy.

"When it comes to Halloween costumes, go funny over sexy. Why would you dress like a flirty nurse when you can be a mailbox," Garner said in her speech, which she also included in her Instagram video.

"No more flirty nurse! Mail boxes all the way," one fan commented.

Garner also wore another Halloween costume and dressed as Dracula complete with the fangs and compelling undead makeup and evil laugh. In the video, which is a paid partnership with Neutrogena, she called the brand's wet wipes as "magical makeup removers."

https://t.co/2vis4o2om6 Jennifer Garner deserves a raise after this #sponsored Instagram post. The actress, 47, just shared a video in w... pic.twitter.com/YPJy8zYiqI — Clicky Sound (@ClickySound) October 31, 2019

Garner's mailbox Halloween costume is simpler than her 2018 getup when she dressed as a witch, complete with all the green makeup on her face and a black wig. She debuted her look on Instagram along with a video that showed her making tomatillo salsa. In 2017, the actress wore a kitten costume and pretended to be asleep as a nod at the phrase "cat nap."