Considered one of the biggest upcoming PlayStation Exclusives of 2022, "God of War: Ragnarok" will finally arrive on Sony consoles later this year. To make the wait more bearable, here are some of the exciting details about the highly anticipated sequel to the critically acclaimed Nordic-themed 2018 game.

'God of War: Ragnarok' Gameplay

Fans can expect the new game to introduce new combat options for its main characters. For instance, Kratos will have new attack abilities while Atreus will have a new Runic Summon, as showcased in the "God of War: Ragnarok" gameplay trailer, according to IGN.

Gamers can also expect Kratos' equipment to return to the sequel. "The Leviathan Axe, Blades of Chaos, and Guardian Shield return alongside a host of new abilities for both Kratos and Atreus. Kratos' deadly Spartan skills will be tested like never before as he battles gods and monsters across Nine Realms to protect his family," Ragnarok's PS Store page reads.

'God of War: Ragnarok' Characters

Gamers can expect a lot of familiar faces in the upcoming game. Aside from Kratos and Atreus, other returning characters include Freya, Bork, and Sindri.

Of course, there will be unfamiliar faces as well since the upcoming game will also introduce a host of new characters. These include the chief of the Norse Gods Odin, the God of Thunder Thor, the Norse God of War Tyr, the giantess Angrboda, and the dwarf Durlin.

'God of War: Ragnarok' Plot

The new game will take place a few years after to original "God of War" game. "Fimbulwinter [the great winter] is well underway," the game synopsis reads. "Kratos and Atreus must journey to each of the Nine Realms in search of answers as Asgardian forces prepare for a prophesied battle that will end the world. Along the way, they will explore stunning, mythical landscapes and face fearsome enemies in the form of Norse gods and monsters. The threat of Ragnarök [the final destruction of the world] grows ever closer. Kratos and Atreus must choose between their own safety and the safety of the realms."

In addition, players will be able to visit all nine realms in "God of War: Ragnarok." This is an improvement from the original game, which only allows access to six realms. This time, the previously unexplored Vanaheim, Svartalfheim, and Asgard will be accessible.

"God of War: Ragnarok" will be released for PS4 and PS5 on November 9. PC gamers might eventually get their hands on the sequel considering that the original game is now available on Steam, according to PC Gamer.