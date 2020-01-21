Microsoft definitely upstaged Sony last month, when it debuted the Xbox Series X at The Game Awards 2019. It finally gave the public a good look at the design of the console along with a brief gameplay preview of "Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2," which might be one of its launch titles. Sony, on the other hand, could only muster a short trailer for "Godfall" from Gearbox Software and a platform exclusive. It was a short cinematic possibly showcasing the graphical capabilities of the PlayStation 5. Now, it appears that official gameplay footage was leaked ahead of time.

As the gaming industry waits for Sony to allegedly debut the PS5 next month, there is a notable rise of leaks related to the game system. Therefore, this short clip of the in-game action posted online is speculated to be intended for the alleged PlayStation Meeting presentation in February. However, GameSpot states that it was taken from a trailer intended for the developers at Counterplay Games.

"Godfall" is not only coming to the PlayStation5, but it was likewise listed for the PC. Thus, it is unclear whether the brief clip was the console version or for the latter. Another report from PlayStation LifeStyle reveals more about the video, which was posted on Reddit.

Shortly after The Game Awards 2019 show ended, the game studio described it as a looter-slasher type of game with multiplayer elements probably akin to that of shared-world-shooters such as "Destiny" and "The Division."

In the meantime, instead of guns, players wield swords and magic to take down enemies and collect items to upgrade their characters. In an interview with the game's creative director Kieth Lee, gamers will take on the role of a knight and will battle against foes in order to stop the apocalypse.

He also confirmed that aside from melee combat -- which seems to be the primary form of engaging enemies –players can make use of ranged attacks as well, albeit with cooldowns. Lee pointed out that the title became a PlayStation 5 exclusive to take advantage of the features of the new controller as well as the impressive performance of its cutting-edge SSD. "Godfall" is scheduled to launch alongside the game system this fall.