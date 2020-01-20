It seems that last year's speculation of a February 2020 debut might turn out to be exactly what Sony had in mind for its next-generation console. Shortly after the company's final State of Play broadcast of 2019, word started to go around that the PS5 will be unveiled at a PlayStation Meeting event next month. Last week, a journalist claimed that information provided by an insider indicates something is in the works. Now, another notable gaming industry icon is hinting that it is quite plausible.

After a disappointing series of rumoured reveals, PlayStation gamers are finally hoping that the recent developments are accurate. Others can still recall when Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) officially introduced the PlayStation 4 in February 2013. Therefore, it is likely the Japanese gaming firm will do the same for its new machine.

I know you love E3. Hell, I used to love it too.



But come on, pal: if you're being really HONEST with yourself, you know DAMN WELL Sony skipping E3 is the very best thing for Playstation.



Acceptance is the first step to healing. You'll thank me.



https://t.co/Q9ZZolGYxr pic.twitter.com/qje44lYMRb January 16, 2020

BGR points out that David Scott Jaffe of "Twisted Metal" and "God of War" fame appears to agree with the ongoing buzz. Furthermore, Sony confirmed that it will not take part in the 2020 Electronic Entertainment Expo in June. Instead, it plans to focus its efforts on several smaller consumer-related events throughout the year – one of which might be focused on the PS5.

In a related report, The GameDev Business Handbook author Mike Futter discloses the company has made some changes to its annual Destination PlayStation presentation, which is traditionally set in February. According to Jaffe, in less than four weeks, the commercial version of the PlayStation 5 will enter the spotlight. It should be noted that these are two gaming industry experts weighing in on the subject.

PS5 reveal is less than 4 weeks away. Sony knows hard core gamers are hanging on every scrap of info and know that just cause MSFT dominates the conversation at the moment, that's an easy thing to change when they are ready to reveal (assuming the reveal is good). — David Scott Jaffe (@davidscottjaffe) January 16, 2020

So far, there are two conflicting pieces of information. Another alleged insider marked the date as Wednesday, February 5. In contrast, Jaffe's prediction set it for Saturday, February 15. In any case, with only less than two weeks left in January, Sony would probably start sending out the purported invites soon.

I want to say it's the worst kept secret in games right now. February reveal like they did for PS4. — David Scott Jaffe (@davidscottjaffe) January 16, 2020

Both the PS5 and Xbox Series X are already slated to come out this fall. Since January is normally headlined by CES, which focuses on other electronic products, Sony and Microsoft likely wanted to avoid being overshadowed by the flood of new tech announcements.