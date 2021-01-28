Michael Strahan has been absent from "Good Morning America" all week because he is in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.

The NFL Hall of Famer reportedly found out he has the virus last Saturday. He realised that he was exposed sometime last week and immediately went into quarantine. Sources for TMZ shared that he plans to return to the show albeit remotely, to talk about his diagnosis. Thankfully, he currently does not have any symptoms.

His family is also taking precautions, especially his daughters and his ex-wife Jean Muggli. His children were in contact with him after he was exposed. The girls, in turn, have been staying at their mum's house. They have already gotten the test and have yet to get their results.

On Sunday, Strahan appeared remotely on Fox NFL as he talked about the NFC Championship Game. He reminisced about his time playing football which ended in 2007. He shared a video of the telecast on Twitter and he looked good considering his COVID-19 diagnosis.

"Tomorrow's Bucs/Packers game brings back memories of the 2007 #NFCChampionship when we the Packers in ridiculously freezing temperatures. I couldn't wait to get off that cold field just as much as I can't wait to see Rodgers vs. Brady. Tune in to @NFLonFOX tomorrow! #GBvsTB," he tweeted.

Tomorrow’s Bucs/Packers game brings back memories of the 2007 #NFCChampionship when we the Packers in ridiculously freezing temperatures.



I couldn’t wait to get off that cold field just as much as I can’t wait to see Rodgers vs. Brady.



Tune in to @NFLonFOX tomorrow! #GBvsTB pic.twitter.com/0u9jQwMuWy — Michael Strahan (@michaelstrahan) January 23, 2021

Strahan's last tweet was on Monday when he shared a #MondayMotivation quote in time for the NFC Championship game.

I don’t hope things happen in my life.



I EXPECT things to happen in my life.



When you have something, you want to achieve. Change your mentality to one of EXPECTATION, and you're going to end up where you want to be. #MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/q5P6EzPuig — Michael Strahan (@michaelstrahan) January 25, 2021

Despite his absence on "Good Morning America" and lack of social media posts, fans sent the 49-year old their messages of support and prayers for a fast recovery. They wrote on his latest Instagram photo of the lineup for this year's "Pro Bowl: The Madden NFL 21 Edition." The virtual event will happen on Jan. 31 where he, along with Charissa Thompson, will serve as hosts.

"Speedy recovery," one fan wrote and another commented, "Heard you tested positive for covid. Get well."

"My mom and I miss seeing you on GMA 5 days a week," one user wrote while others also chimed in with wishes that he gets well soon and others sent praying hands emoji.

Reports that Strahan tested positive for COVID-19 comes just a day following news of the death of longtime NBA reporter and analyst Sekou Smith. He died after his battle with the disease at the age of 48.