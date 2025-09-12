A councillor from East Lancashire has stepped down following a social media post that branded the assassination of right-wing US political activist Charlie Kirk as 'good riddance', a comment that sparked widespread backlash online.

Fiona Ward, the independent councillor of Lanehead ward on Burnley Council, shared her thoughts on Kirk's death on social media, saying, 'I don't condone violence, but I do think he made himself a target and brought this on himself so good riddance to not a very nice man!' The post has since been deleted.

The former councillor is a known trade union activist and an avid defender of the NHS. She also recently quit the Labour Party in August.

Burnley Council confirmed Wild's resignation. 'People may be aware of a social media post made by former Independent councillor Fiona Wild,' the official statement from the council's website said. 'We can confirm that Ms Wild has now resigned from her position.'

'Ms Wild was serving as an independent councillor at the time of her resignation, and therefore was not affiliated to, or representing, any political party group within Burnley Council,' the statement added.

'Burnley Council does not condone the comments made in that post and has received complaints under the Code of Conduct for Members which will be investigated by the head of legal and democratic services.'

Clamour for Wild's Resignation

Council leader Jamie McGowan was one of the first to condemn Wild's remarks, describing them as 'vile' and demanding her immediate resignation. 'I think what Cllr Fiona Wild forgets is that two small children have woken up without their daddy this morning, because of nothing more than his political beliefs,' the Conservative councillor said. 'It's such a disgusting thing to say, which shows a nasty side I didn't know she had.'

Burnley Council is currently reviewing the complaint lodged against Wild to determine whether her actions breached the council's code of conduct.

Wild has yet to release a statement regarding her resignation. She is expected to make a public apology for her controversial social media post.

Details about Kirk's Death

Kirk, aged 31, was one of the most controversial American conservative media personalities and a known ally of President Donald Trump. His contribution to Trump's campaign helped boost the youth vote, which ultimately aided the president's return to the White House.

He was married to former Miss Alabama USA Erika Frantzve-Kirk. They had two children, aged three and one.

The Turning Point Action CEO regularly conducted public debates as part of his 'The American Comeback Tour.' While on stage at Utah Valley University on 10 September 2025, Kirk was fatally shot in the neck in front of an audience of approximately 3,000 people.

He was taken to the Timpanogos Regional Hospital and pronounced dead later that afternoon.

The FBI and state officials continue their investigation into the motive for the shooting. Two individuals were taken into custody, but were later released after police determined that they had no connection to the crime.

Law enforcement has since released photos and video footage of the suspect, and is appealing to the public for assistance in identifying and locating the killer.