Charlie Sheen does not hold back in a series of shocking admissions in Netflix's latest two-part documentary about the Hollywood star's colourful but chaotic life behind the cameras. In 'AKA Charlie Sheen,' the actor reflects on his decades-long stardom and years of battling drug use and sex addiction.

Here are some of the most mind-blowing revelations featured in the three-hour docuseries:

Sheen Flew a Passenger Jet While Drunk

In one of the documentary's opening scenes, the actor recalls a moment aboard a passenger jet with then-wife, Donna Peele. Invited into the cockpit to take photos with the flight crew, he borrowed the pilot's cap and jacket and asked if he could sit in the captain's chair. That was when he had an urge to take over the control while 'approaching pirate drunk.'

The co-pilot reportedly switched off the autopilot and allowed Sheen to steer the plane briefly before taking back control.

According to the actor, 'I sat back down, owning this experience, and I just knew that trouble was on the horizon.' He also admitted that he felt 'untouchable' during that time, and acknowledged that it is easy to lose boundaries when no one was willing to disagree with him.

He Grew Up in a 'Nudist Household'

The 'Two and a Half Men' star also revealed that his famous parents practiced nudism when he was a child.

'Maybe for a month, or five, I don't know. I'm 5, walking into the kitchen, and there's my naked parents,' he stated in the documentary.

Series director Andrew Renzi explained that Sheen's childhood is different because of the fame surrounding their household. 'His family lived in Malibu, and it was a totally different kind of Hollywood lifestyle,' Renzi said.

Sheen Had a Crazy Plane Experience with Nick Cage

In the documentary, the actor recalled a wild moment from his early days of stardom while flying with his friend and fellow actor Nicolas Cage.

He shared that Cage took over the plane's PA system mid-flight, pretending to be a deranged pilot. Upon landing, the actors were given a stern warning by airport authorities, but Sheen breathed a sigh of relief. He had been hiding an ounce of cocaine taped to his leg.

Sheen Touched on the Subject of Having Sex with Men

One of the documentary's most-talked about moments centres on Sheen's 'hypersexuality,' which he links to his crack addiction. While he did not categorise his sexual preference, he used a metaphor to describe his experiences.

'If you're looking at a menu, at some point, you're going to turn that fucker over,' the actor shared.

Sheen said that talking about his experiences for the first time in public is 'liberating.'

Renzi reflected on the confession. 'This is something that I learned from him in the process [of interviewing] him,' Renzi said. 'It was the most vulnerable thing for him, and I find the way he approached it to be brave and amazing. I am grateful that he trusted me enough to tell this part of his story.'

'AKA Charlie Sheen', directed by Andrew Renzi, is currently streaming on Netflix.