Google is proceeding with its strategy to incorporate artificial intelligence into the American armed forces, ignoring growing public dissent from staff members who caution that the alliance may lead to hazardous or illegal activities.

New Pentagon Partnership and Ethical Guardrails

A fresh agreement with the Pentagon was confirmed by the tech giant last week, clearing the way for its AI technology to be used in top-secret operations.

Read more 'Incredibly Ashamed': Google DeepMind Scientists Revolt Over Secret Pentagon Deal to Use AI in Warfare 'Incredibly Ashamed': Google DeepMind Scientists Revolt Over Secret Pentagon Deal to Use AI in Warfare

'We are proud to be part of a broad consortium of leading AI labs and technology and cloud companies providing AI services and infrastructure in support of national security,' Jenn Crider, a Google spokeswoman, told The New York Times. 'We remain committed to the private and public sector consensus that AI should not be used for domestic mass surveillance or autonomous weaponry without appropriate human oversight.'

According to the details of the arrangement shared by the tech outlet The Information, the Pentagon has been granted permission to employ Google's AI for 'any lawful purpose', even as the contract specifies that the technology 'is not intended for, and should not be used for, domestic mass surveillance or autonomous weapons...without appropriate human oversight.'

Rising Internal Dissent and Employee Backlash

A group of hundreds of Google staff members added their names to an open letter addressed to CEO Sundar Pichai last week, insisting that the firm reject top-secret AI deals and cautioning that collaborating with the Department of Defense has the potential to 'cause irreparable damage to Google's reputation, business, and role in the world.'

'We want to see AI benefit humanity; not to see it being used in inhumane or extremely harmful ways,' the letter argued. 'This includes lethal autonomous weapons and mass surveillance but extends beyond.'

Google and OpenAI Employees Revolt: "We Will Not Be Divided"



The Pentagon's war with Silicon Valley is escalating fast. Over 500 verified employees from Google and OpenAI just dropped a massive open letter titled "We Will Not Be Divided," urging their CEOs to stand with… pic.twitter.com/t4oIznBLyk — Wes Roth (@WesRoth) February 27, 2026

A rare occurrence in Silicon Valley unfolded as specific executives have come forward to share their personal worries, including Andreas Kirsch, a senior researcher at Google's DeepMind AI lab. Posting on X, he stated that he was 'speechless at Google signing a deal to use our AI models for classified tasks,' and remarked that, 'frankly, it is shameful.'

The Pentagon has maintained its stance that it will not employ artificial intelligence for entirely autonomous weaponry or large-scale domestic spying. Notwithstanding these assurances, staff members at Google claim they have witnessed their own ability to shape the firm's path steadily diminish over the last few years.

In the past, the collective action of workers through demonstrations and resignations seemed to play a role in the firm's 2018 choice to withdraw from Project Maven, which was a programme designed to use AI for military targeting assistance.

Staff have since claimed that they are barred from talking about sensitive issues like ICE or the Gaza conflict's classification as a genocide on internal company forums. Not long after Trump's election victory, the business reportedly scrubbed a part of its AI principles from its website which had committed the firm to not using its tech for developing weapons.

Industry-Wide Adoption and Public Resistance

Google is not the only player supplying AI to the military and national security sectors, as other major tech firms have also signed on. According to an announcement from the Department of Defense on Friday, companies including Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, Nvidia, OpenAI, Reflection, and SpaceX have all secured agreements to provide artificial intelligence for use in top-secret systems.

🚨LATEST: The Pentagon just locked in classified AI deals with 6 of the biggest names in tech:



OpenAI, Google, SpaceX, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Reflection AI.



Notably missing: Anthropic.



The Pentagon CTO confirms the blacklist stands, yet labels Claude Mythos a "separate… pic.twitter.com/vvNVcCge0A — Coin Bureau (@coinbureau) May 1, 2026

Google is also not the only firm dealing with a backlash over these contracts, several of which were initially detailed last year. Earlier this year, users reportedly began boycotting the widely-used ChatGPT after OpenAI reached its own set of terms with the Pentagon.

The agreement provoked a backlash among certain customers, particularly as OpenAI had previously claimed to maintain ethical boundaries similar to those of Anthropic. The latter, another prominent AI laboratory, was recently branded a 'supply chain risk' by the Pentagon following its refusal to accept the military's conditions for a defence-related artificial intelligence contract. Reports suggest that the military has already put Anthropic's Claude model into operation as part of the war in Iran.

Silicon Valley's Shifting Political Landscape

Silicon Valley's connection with the military and national security sectors has always been a complicated one. While the Pentagon has acted as a major client and financial backer for the tech world for a long time, this partnership has frequently clashed with the industry's largely liberal values and its idealistic visions for the future of technology.

In more recent years, however, several prominent tech executives have moved toward the right of the political spectrum, with various companies and their leaders funnelling millions of dollars into Donald Trump's second campaign and his inauguration.