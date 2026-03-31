Apple's artificial intelligence feature, Apple Intelligence, briefly appeared on some iPhones in mainland China on 30 March 2026 before being pulled offline, according to technology analyst Mark Gurman.

The feature showed up in users' Settings menus without any official announcement and was swiftly removed, with Gurman saying the rollout was a mistake and that Apple has not yet received regulatory approval from Chinese authorities.

Apple Intelligence launched in China in error - it’s been ready to go for months but Apple doesn’t yet have regulatory approval. There’s no imminent launch and this isn’t tied to the iOS 26.5 beta. Apple has pulled it offline. https://t.co/9pNooWGJyM — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) March 30, 2026

The unexpected appearance had users wondering whether Apple's long‑awaited AI push in its biggest smartphone market was finally happening. But Gurman clarified on social media that Apple Intelligence was not an official launch and was quickly taken down, and that there are no immediate plans to release the feature in China.

How Apple Intelligence Appeared

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On Monday, some Chinese iPhone owners running the latest software saw 'Apple Intelligence & Siri' appear in the Settings app, suggesting that AI functions had been enabled on their devices.

The discovery stirred excitement online and confusion among users who expected the company's powerful assistant tools—already available in many other countries—to finally arrive in China.

Instead, Apple quickly removed the feature.

Gurman noted that several details suggested this was not meant to be a public release, including the lack of an official announcement and the odd timing of the appearance. Apple Intelligence was showing features that rely on services such as Google reverse image search, which are not officially supported in China.

A few clues this was a mistake:



1) Apple wouldn’t launch AI in its most important market without an announcement.

2) Apple wouldn’t launch AI in China in the middle of the night locally.

3) It taps into Google reverse image search. Google is banned in China. — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) March 30, 2026

Apple has not published a formal statement explaining the erroneous rollout in detail, but support staff have acknowledged to local media that the glitch occurred and that the feature had not been officially released in China. One customer service representative said the brief appearance of AI functions after a system update is a 'normal technical situation' rather than an announcement of availability.

Why Apple Intelligence Isn't Officially in China Yet

The reason Apple Intelligence isn't yet available in China comes down to regulatory hurdles and local requirements.

China's government maintains strict controls over foreign AI technologies and requires heavy localisation, including partnerships with domestic companies and model approvals by the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC), before such features can be rolled out in the market.

Besides, Apple has been working with Chinese technology firms—particularly Alibaba—to adapt its AI offerings for compliance. That partnership is intended to bring AI capabilities to iPhones in mainland China by combining Apple's interface with a locally approved AI model, but approval from Chinese regulators has taken longer than expected.

In practice, that means that although Apple Intelligence is technically ready to go, and has been for months, it cannot be legally offered to users in China until regulators sign off. Local rules require AI features to be vetted to ensure they comply with data, content, and censorship regulations, a process many companies find slower and more complex than in most other markets.

Some tech insiders have pointed out that features relying on Google services, such as reverse image search, are especially tricky because Google's services are blocked in China.

Apple has been exploring ways to replace those services with local alternatives as part of the regulatory process.

China's AI Environment is Already Thriving

China already has a lot of AI tools, with local companies like Baidu, Alibaba, and Tencent offering their own AI features in phones and apps. This means Apple has to adjust its technology to fit local rules and expectations. Chinese regulators have made it clear that foreign AI services must follow strict content and data guidelines, which has slowed down Apple's approval process.

For now, the company will have to keep working with regulators and local partners before it can officially launch its AI tools in the country's vast smartphone market.