Palantir, one of America's most influential defence technology firms, has triggered fierce debate after publicly backing compulsory national service and urging the United States to reconsider its volunteer-only military model.

The company, best known for supplying software to the Pentagon, intelligence agencies and law enforcement, published a 22-point statement drawn from chief executive Alex Karp's book The Technological Republic. Among its most contentious claims was a call for universal duty in wartime.

The statement said: 'National service should be a universal duty. We should, as a society, seriously consider moving away from an all-volunteer force and only fight the next war if everyone shares in the risk and the cost.'

The remarks have revived long-dormant arguments over conscription, civic responsibility, Silicon Valley's growing military role, and whether private contractors should be advocating national defence policy at all.

Palantir's Manifesto Pushes Draft Debate Into Mainstream

Palantir released the statement over the weekend through its official social media channels, describing it as a brief summary of Karp's 2025 book. The manifesto ranged far beyond military service, touching on artificial intelligence, national identity, crime, culture and Western geopolitical power.

The company argued that future deterrence would depend on software rather than traditional weapons systems alone. It said: 'The question is not whether A.I. weapons will be built; it is who will build them and for what purpose.'

That language reflects Palantir's commercial position. The company earns substantial revenue from government contracts, including work with the US Department of Defense, intelligence services and border enforcement agencies. Its Gotham and Foundry platforms are widely used for data integration, battlefield planning and operational analysis.

Karp and co-author Nicholas Zamiska have repeatedly argued that parts of the technology sector became detached from national priorities after years focused on consumer apps and advertising. Their book urges engineers and software companies to re-engage with state institutions and strategic competition.

Palantir vient de publier son manifeste. Lisez-le.



Pas pour ce qu'il dit sur la tech. Pour ce qu'il dit sur le politique. Sur l'idéologie de Karp et Thiel. Sur la guerre. Sur vous.



Quand une entreprise privée se donne pour mission de définir qui doit être surveillé, ciblé,… https://t.co/BmIiysMfZM — Christophe Boutry (@Ced_haurus) April 18, 2026

Why The US Draft Remains So Sensitive

The United States ended compulsory military conscription in 1973 after the Vietnam War and shifted to an all-volunteer force. Since then, mandatory service has remained politically toxic, despite periodic calls to revive some form of national duty.

The Selective Service System still exists, requiring most male US citizens and immigrants aged 18 to 25 to register in case Congress and the President ever authorise a future draft. However, no active draft is in place. According to Selective Service, registration is intended as contingency preparedness rather than present mobilisation.

Palantir's intervention therefore touches a raw historical nerve. Critics of conscription often cite inequities during Vietnam, when wealthier Americans sometimes secured deferments while poorer communities bore heavier burdens. Supporters of national service argue a broader system could spread sacrifice more evenly and strengthen civic cohesion.

The company explicitly leaned into that fairness argument by stating wars should only be fought if all citizens bear the burden. That framing attempts to link military service with democratic accountability rather than simple militarisation.

Military software company Palantir is calling for mandatory military service in the U.S.:



"National service should be a universal duty. We should, as a society, seriously consider moving away from an all-volunteer force." pic.twitter.com/ygMvn8L4QG — Pubity (@pubity) April 20, 2026

Critics Question A Defence Contractor's Influence

The backlash was swift because Palantir is not an academic institution or public policy think tank. It is a listed corporation whose business benefits from rising defence spending and deeper military-tech integration.

Civil liberties groups have long scrutinised the company's surveillance capabilities, especially contracts involving immigration enforcement, predictive policing and intelligence analysis. Opponents argue that a contractor profiting from war preparation should not be normalising compulsory service.

Some analysts also noted the manifesto's broader ideological tone. Other sections criticised what it called 'vacant and hollow pluralism' and referred to 'regressive' cultures, language that intensified accusations the company was promoting an expansive political worldview rather than merely discussing defence procurement.

Palantir has not announced any formal lobbying campaign for a draft, nor has Congress introduced legislation tied to the statement. At present, the remarks amount to a provocative corporate intervention rather than a policy proposal with legislative backing.

AI Warfare And The Bigger Strategic Message

Beyond the draft controversy, the manifesto underscored a larger point: Palantir believes the next era of military competition will be shaped by artificial intelligence.

That aligns with recent Pentagon priorities. The US Department of Defense has accelerated programmes involving autonomous systems, machine-learning targeting tools, logistics automation and battlefield data fusion. Palantir has positioned itself at the centre of that shift through contracts tied to command systems and decision-support software.

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Karp has argued that democratic states cannot afford moral hesitation if authoritarian rivals aggressively deploy advanced technologies. The company's statement suggested adversaries 'will proceed' regardless of Western internal debates.

For critics, that reasoning risks framing democratic scrutiny as weakness. For supporters, it is a blunt recognition that strategic competition with China, Russia and other rivals is increasingly technological.

Palantir's call for universal duty may never become law, but it has already succeeded in forcing a national conversation about who fights wars, who profits from them, and who gets to shape America's military future.