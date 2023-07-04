Google Maps on Android Auto has finally received a much-needed update. Previously, Google Maps implemented a restriction on Android Auto. Google did not allow people to use Maps on their phones while they are running Android Auto on their car's dashboard.

In other words, once you connect your phone to your car, Google Maps stops working on the mobile handset. So, you are left with no choice but to use the app through your car's infotainment screen. However, this is likely to change soon.

Google Maps gets a major Android Auto upgrade

When you try to open Google Maps when Android Auto is running, a message pops up stating, "Your phone can't display Google Maps while Android Auto is running." However, Reddit user pptn12 recently discovered that Google Maps can now be accessed on a phone, as well as Android Auto at the same time.

With this upgrade, users will finally be able to use their phone rather than the Android Auto infotainment system to search for a location when they are parked. Using the infotainment system's touchpad and rotary controller also makes it harder to zoom in and out to see how far the location is. While your phone's screen is a lot smaller compared to the Android Auto touch screen, using Google Maps on your phone is a lot easier.

Why is it so important?

While Android Auto is larger and more user-friendly when driving, the folks at Tom's Guide point out that it is a lot more limited. For instance, Google Maps on Android Auto will sometimes put you on a route you don't want to take. So, you need to figure out how to change it. Nevertheless, Google has been sparing no effort to improve its web mapping platform.

In line with this, the search giant is reportedly gearing up to roll out three new features and some major updates to Google Maps. Moreover, some of these upcoming updates will be based on AI-like algorithms. This is understandable given that Apple Maps is leaving no stone unturned to outperform Google Maps. Back in April, the Cupertino-based tech giant added several new features to its navigation app for users in six countries.

According to an Android Authority report, Google Maps beats Apple Maps in areas like business information, public transport, and traffic information. Apple Maps, on the other hand, offers enhanced privacy, better user interface, and more pleasing integration with the Apple ecosystem. More importantly, Apple Maps with CarPlay connected works on both screens.

Apple Maps have come a long way pic.twitter.com/K6d5B6IVl7 — Lord Bell (@lord_campana) July 1, 2023

To those unaware, CarPlay offers a smarter and safer way to use iPhones while driving. The app helps you get directions, send/receive messages, make calls, and even enjoy your favourite music on your car's built-in display. In fact, users can interact with both screens without any limitations.

As if that weren't enough, Apple Maps shows more information on the car's infotainment system than Google Maps. Much to their relief, Google Maps users will also have two displays showing different things thanks to the update. Maps users will now be able to add stops or search for locations without having to disconnect their phone from Android Auto first.

The newly introduced feature also fixes a big challenge with Maps on Android Auto. Notably, Android Auto allows you to input the destination either via voice commands or from recent options. Although the voice command input is safer, it could fail to capture the right name of the location at times. Moreover, it often shows the wrong locations.

With the option to use Google Maps on phones, users can now add a location on their phone and continue navigating on Android Auto. It is unclear why Google imposed this limitation for so long. Nevertheless, Maps users will be glad to hear that the company is finally making the fix. Overall, the option to be able to use Google Maps on your phone and Android Auto simultaneously is an important one to have.