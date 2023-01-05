Google has a reputation for misplacing the prototype units of its upcoming products. For instance, a Pixel Watch unit was spotted lying around at a bar ahead of its official unveiling.

The American tech giant is now working on a more affordable Pixel 7 series phone dubbed the Pixel 7a, according to some reports. Unsurprisingly, someone has managed to get their hands on a prototype unit of the upcoming Pixel 7 series phone.

A Google Pixel 7a hands-on video was recently shared on a Facebook group from Vietnam. The video features a pre-production unit of the handset,

The video clip confirmed that the Pixel 7a will sport a display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Aside from this, the video does not divulge any key details about the upcoming smartphone.

Read more Google Pixel Fold to reportedly enter mass production stage in Q3 of 2022

Now, tipster Chun has shared a piece of vital information regarding the prototype unit of the Pixel 7a via a tweet. According to the tipster, the Pixel 7a unit seen in the video has been locked remotely by Google.

Remembering the Pixel 7a? The guy messaged me a few minutes ago that the phone is remotely locked by Google.

At least we now know another detail: 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB pic.twitter.com/ZRaDUXYSDW — No name (@chunvn8888) January 4, 2023

As a result, the Pixel 7a unit does not show the home screen. Regrettably, the device does not go beyond the fast boot menu when Chun tries to turn it on.

However, the fast boot menu has confirmed the device's RAM and storage capacity. The Pixel 7a will ship with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM. Samsung will reportedly supply RAM for this Google smartphone.

Moreover, the Pixel 7a will offer 128GB of UFS storage supplied by Micron. Alternatively, the handset could come with UFS 3.1 storage. Earlier reports suggest the Pixel 7a carries the codename Lynx.

Interestingly, this codename appears in the fast boot menu. The Pixel 7a is also expected to pack a flagship-grade Tensor G2 SoC under the hood.

It will be interesting to see if the search engine giant keeps the starting price of the Pixel 7a the same as that of the Pixel 6a. The Pixel 6a is a feature-laden smartphone with an FHD+ display that supports a 60Hz refresh rate.

Moreover, the handset uses a first-gen Tensor chipset to draw its power. This processor is paired with 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM. The Pixel 7a, on the other hand, will reportedly sport an FHD+ screen with a 90Hz refresh rate.

Some reports suggest the Pixel 7a will get a dual rear camera setup featuring a Sony IMX787 main camera. Also, it could house a Sony IMX712 ultra-wide camera on the back. The phone might also support wireless charging.