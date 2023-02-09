Google launched the Pixel 7 series comprising the base Pixel 7 and the Pixel Pro smartphones last year during its Made by Google event. Now, the search engine is reportedly prepping to unveil a new Pixel 7 series smartphone dubbed the Pixel 7a.

To those unaware, the Pixel A-series smartphones are more affordable than their higher-end counterparts. Much to the delight of Google, the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro continue to gain huge popularity among consumers. So, the American tech company is understandably trying to cash in on the success of its latest smartphones by launching the Pixel 7a,

Despite boasting sufficiently good specifications, the Pixel 7a will carry a more reasonable price tag compared to the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro. Moreover, it is expected to bring a myriad of notable upgrades over the previous generation. Also, the Pixel 7a will reportedly bear a striking resemblance to the Pixel 7.

On the downside, the Pixel 7a's display will be surrounded by thicker bezels. While nothing is set in stone yet, a Pixel 7a TPU case has surfaced online. As expected, the TPU case gives us a glimpse into the purported handset's design, which aligns with previously leaked renders.

The new images have been shared by /Leaks. The Pixel 7a houses a camera setup that resembles the Pixel 7's camera module. The only notable difference is the 7a has a thinner camera visor than the Pixel 7. The right edge houses the volume rocker and power button. There's a USB Type-C port and a speaker grille at the bottom of the handset.

The word on the street is that Pixel 7a will ship with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and it will offer 128GB of UFS storage. Aside from this, the handset is likely to sport an OLED panel with an FHD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. Notably, HDR10+ support could be in the offing as well.

Under the hood, the Pixel 7a could pack Google's latest Tensor G2 chipset. In the photography department, the Pixel 7a will reportedly house two rear-mounted cameras. This includes a 64MP Sony IMX787 main camera and a Sony IMX712 ultra-wide sensor. Regrettably, details about the handset's battery capacity are still scarce.

Still, some reports claim the Pixel 7a will come with wireless charging capabilities. So, it is safe to say that the Pixel 7a will take the mid-range segment by storm. However, it is unclear whether Google will retain the $500 price tag for its next-gen A-series smartphone or change the pricing.