Google is reportedly prepping to launch a new A-series Pixel smartphone in the coming months. Dubbed Pixel 7a, the alleged handset will be more affordable than the recently unveiled Pixel 7 series duo.

To recap, Google unveiled the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones at the Made by Google event earlier this month. However, the rumour mill is already building speculations around a purported Pixel 7a model.

Now, a new report by 9to5Google about a Pixel device codenamed Lynx has surfaced online. The report suggests Lynx could be the long-rumoured Google Pixel 7a.

Furthermore, the search engine giant could be planning to launch the Pixel 7a in 2023. The report suggests the Pixel 7a will be "far more premium" than previously launched Pixel-A series phones.

The report is based on a leak from tipster Digital Chat Station. According to the leak, the Pixel 7a will pack the company's own Tensor G2 chipset under the hood.

Interestingly, the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro smartphones pack the same processor. In the photography department, the Pixel 7a could feature three rear-mounted cameras.

This triple rear camera setup will reportedly comprise the same Samsung GN1 50MP sensor with a 1/1.3-inch aperture we've seen on the Pixel 6 series. Also, the Pixel 7a will house a Sony IMX787 1/1.3-inch, 64MP sensor and a Sony IMX712 (unknown size, 13MP sensor for telephoto and ultrawide shots, respectively.

Upfront, the Pixel 7a could feature a 13MP shooter for selfies and video calling. The Pixel 7a could support wireless charging as well.

Renowned developer Kuba Wojciechowski suggests the Pixel 7a will have a "P9222" chipset that will facilitate wireless charging. On the downside, the device could offer only up to 5W wireless charging support.

However, it is worth mentioning here that Google has not confirmed any of these speculations yet. So, readers must take these details with a pinch of salt.

More details about the upcoming Pixel 7a are likely to pop up on the internet in the coming days.