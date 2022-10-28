Google unveiled the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones at the Made by Google event a couple of weeks ago. Much to the delight of the American tech giant, the Pixel 7 series duo is gaining popularity among Google fans.

Despite some early bugs, the Pixel 7 series is likely to surpass its predecessor, the Pixel 6 series, in terms of success. So, Google has reportedly deviated its focus to future devices.

If rumours making the rounds online are anything to go by, the search engine giant is working on a Pixel Fold foldable phone. Also, Google is reportedly on the verge of unveiling a Pixel Ultra.

A recently emerged prototype device has now hinted at an imminent arrival of a long-awaited feature. In collaboration with developer Kuba Wojciechowski, 91mobiles has given us our first glimpse into the Pixel 8 Pro's design.

For those unaware, Wojciechowski makes accurate predictions for upcoming Pixel devices. For instance, he discovered the Pixel Ultra in the Pixel 7's kernel source code.

Wojciechowski has now spotted a device carrying the codename G10. He suggests G10 could stand for "gepard," which is the German word for Cheetah.

Interestingly, the Pixel 7 Pro was internally referred to as Cheetah before going official in May. It is safe to assume that the G10 could be a prototype device that represents early testing on the Pixel 8 lineup.

However, most prototype devices from Google did not end up hitting the store shelves. To recap, a Pixel 5 device with the Whitefin codename was spotted with the first-gen Tensor chipset not long ago.

However, the device did not even see the light of day. Notably, these devices play a vital role in helping Google make its future phones.

Now, the G10 could turn out to be the third Pixel 7 phone. The device's dimensions and 1440-pixel display are major signs that it could be a Pixel 7 Pro-like model.

However, the G10 ousts the optical in-display fingerprint sensor in favour of an ultrasonic scanner. Google fans have been waiting with bated breath for a Pixel device that features an ultra-fast fingerprint scanner.

It is no secret that the current-gen Pixel 7 and 7 Pro can't outperform the Galaxy S22 Ultra. However, the Pixel 8 Pro might be able to lock horns with other flagships since it could feature an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner.

It will be interesting to see whether Google will equip the base Pixel 8 models with an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner as well. In the meantime, the Pixel 7 series comprises two of the best Android phones you can get your hands on in 2022.