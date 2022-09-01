Samsung started the production of the world's first 3nm chips in June. The South Korean tech firm shipped the first batch in July.

Now, a fresh piece of information suggests that Samsung will produce Google's 3nm mobile chips at its 3nm foundry lines. Moreover, the latest news claim that tech giant will use these 3nm chips in the upcoming Google Pixel 8 series smartphones.

A report by BusinessKorea indicates that the search engine giant will team up with Samsung to make the 3nm chips. Notably, Samsung Electronics' System LSI Division will be developing the third-gen Tensor chipset.

The word on the street is that the company will unveil the Google Pixel 8 series smartphones in the second half of 2023. However, the U.S. tech giant is still mum on its plan to launch the Pixel 7 series successor.

Interestingly, the Tensor chip will only be made for smartphones. However, Google could adopt its chip diffusion strategy to bring the chipset to other devices, including laptops, tablets, as well as servers.

Advancement in semiconductor performance boosts product performance and core services. To recall, Google's first Tensor chip made its debut with the Pixel 6 series smartphones last year. The Pixel series smartphones used Qualcomm's processor before that.

The smartphone market share of Google was just 3 per cent last year. So, the company doesn't have a strong existence in the already saturated smartphone market. However, the company's Android smartphone OS had a whopping 72 per cent of the global mobile OS market by the end of 2021. So, Google is sparing no effort to cash in on its popularity in the mobile OS market.

Google allegedly preparing to incorporate its own chip with a perfect operating system will allow the company to enhance the overall quality of its services and products. Likewise, cooperating with Google helps Samsung tighten its grip on the semiconductor market.

However, some experts argue that Google will not use 3-nm lines from Samsung Electronics to make its own chips for the Google Pixel 8 smartphone series. This is mainly because the Pixel phones aren't premium products, which means they do not require advanced technology. It will be interesting to see if Google will continue using a 4-nm process rather than shifting to a more expensive 3-nm process.