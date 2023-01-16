Samsung is prepping to kick off 2023 with a bang by releasing its much-awaited Galaxy S23 series of smartphones. The Korean tech giant will host the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event to unveil its next flagship devices on February 1.

While the Galaxy S23 rumour mill is in full swing, some pieces of vital information regarding the company's upcoming foldable phone have also surfaced online.

Dubbed the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Samsung's next foldable could go official in the second half of 2023. Samsung could put this speculation to rest in the coming months.

In the meantime, details about the Galaxy Z Fold 5 camera setup have been revealed by the Vietnamese publication The Pixel. According to the report, Samsung might oust the 50MP camera in favour of a 108MP primary camera.

Notably, the Galaxy S22 Ultra currently houses the 108MP main camera. On the downside, this could make the Galaxy Z Fold 5 heavier than its predecessor. Past leaks suggest it could weigh around 275 grams, which isn't quite credible.

For comparison, the current-gen Galaxy Z Fold 4 weighs just 263 grams. This increase in weight can be attributed to the inclusion of a larger 108MP camera on the back.

This could be a welcome change considering foldable phones have a reputation for housing unimpressive camera setups. Although they aren't bad, the cameras on most foldable handsets aren't as good as the cameras on premium phones.

Despite housing unimpressive cameras, foldable phones usually cost more than premium slab phones. Aside from getting a radically overhauled main camera, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is expected to come with an improved telephoto camera.

The upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 4 successor will reportedly feature a 64MP camera that supports 2x optical zoom. Also, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 could have a 12MP ultrawide camera.

Since nothing is set in stone yet, readers are advised to take this shred of information with a grain of salt. Samsung upgraded the camera setup on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 in 2022.

The company's track record suggests a significant camera revision this year isn't likely. Still, some reports claim the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will have a dedicated slot for the S-Pen.

Aside from this, the next foldable phone from Samsung is expected to adopt a new hinge design. As a result, it will fold completely flat and have a nearly invisible screen crease.