The Grammys failed to mention Naya Rivera and Nick Cordero in their 'In Memoriam' segment, and the move has left fans pretty upset. Naya Rivera had lost her life in a drowning incident in July last year, while Nick Cordero died due to numerous complications caused by COVID-19.

Rivera was previously nominated for the Grammys in 2010 in the "Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals" category for the song "Don't Stop Believin," as well in the "Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media" for "Glee: The Music, Volume 4" in 2012. However, the "Glee" actress was left out of the tribute segment at the 2021 Grammys held over the weekend. She did find a mention with more than 1,000 others listed in the Grammys' online Memoriam, but her fans are not happy with the decision and have been taking to social media to express their disappointment as well as to pay their tributes.

"So disappointed in the Grammys for not including Naya Rivera who gave so much to the music industry, so let's all just take today remembering Naya the way the Grammys couldn't," said a fan of the late actress, while another tweeted, "It doesn't matter if she didn't have a solo musical career of her own, she made history through Glee. you don't find a voice like hers anywhere, she was unique. her covers were bigger than many."

Rivera passed away in July 2020 at the age of 33 after accidentally drowning during a boating trip with her 4-year-old son at Lake Piru in California, but managed to get her child back on the boat before losing herself.

Apart from Rivera, Broadway star Nick Cordero also didn't find a mention in the Grammy's tribute, and his fans were left furious with the Recording Academy.

"Why did they not include Nick Cordero in that tribute or Naya Rivera whose death had such an impact? Grammys do better," wrote one user, while another commented: "You can sing a Broadway song for the memoriam but you can't include the Broadway actor who suffered from Covid? What the actual hell."

Cordero died aged 41 in the same month as Rivera after spending 95 days at Cedars-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles. He eventually tested negative for COVID-19 in April, over a month after he was first diagnosed when he was admitted to hospital with pneumonia. However, his condition continued to deteriorate and the disease caused multiple complications including lung infection and two strokes.