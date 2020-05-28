Before the COVID-19 pandemic took flooded news outlets in 2020, the video game industry was abuzz with the next-generation gaming scene. Sony and Microsoft were gearing up for the release of the PS5 and Xbox Series X. As such, there was speculation as to what games will launch alongside the upcoming game systems. Among those rumoured was "Grand Theft Auto VI" from Rockstar Games. Eventually, the developers announced that it was not due for this year.

Among the two consoles making their debut this holiday season, Microsoft has been aggressively marketing its product. Meanwhile, Sony has been sharing small tidbits of information in a bid to hype up its machine. While the Xbox Series X is evidently more powerful than the PlayStation 5 on paper, analysts believe its library of exclusives will allow it to dominate the market all over again.

According to a report published by Essentially Sports, 2K Games, the publisher of the controversial series, filed documents detailing its marketing budget for April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024. An insider claims the company is allocating $89 million, which is estimated to be double that of its previous numbers. Investment firm Stephens Inc. analyst Jeff Cohen suspects the hefty amount could be used to promote "Grand Theft Auto VI."

A line from Cohen's research report read: "We are not sure how much we should be reading into this shift, but we would note that this disclosure accurately predicted the launch of 'Red Dead Redemption 2' prior to that game's announcement." On the other hand, the game studio pointed out that documents are not in any way related to what rumours have hinted.

In December 2019, an alleged QA tester for "Grand Theft Auto VI" noted that it will be available by the time the Xbox Series X and PS5 hit the market. Moreover, it was supposedly going to be a timed exclusive for Sony's console. However, it should be taken with a pinch of salt as the rest of the details the source presented have missed its mark.