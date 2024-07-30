In an era where technology and traditional skills blend seamlessly, one grandmother is earning substantial income from her artistic talents. Helen Ashton, a 60-year-old from Leicester, has turned her love for painting and art into a lucrative business, bringing in an extra £4,500 each year, with ambitions for even more.

Five years ago, Helen Ashton decided to capitalise on her passion for painting. She began by creating custom staircase murals and ceramic pieces such as kitchen counters and garden pots. Her journey into the art business started unexpectedly when she was asked to paint a stairwell at the Lancaster bar, where she had previously worked.

Word of her artistic talent quickly spread, and local demand for her work grew. Ashton's reputation for creating unique and beautiful murals led her to establish her business, "Something Completely Different (SCD), With Love."

"I began painting staircases five years ago for a bit of fun and to earn some extra money. I used to get maybe one job a year through word-of-mouth, and it was more of a hobby. But when I learned how to use social media to promote myself, it turned into something more serious," Ashton shared in an interview with The Mirror.

One of her proudest works was a mural for the Brown Horse at Winster. "I came up with my own design of a horse to match the pub's name, and they were absolutely delighted with the finished product," she added.

Hard Work Pays Off

Ashton's annual earnings vary, but she typically makes £1,500 per staircase. In her best year, she earned £4,500. Over the past few years, she has averaged three jobs annually. Despite the significant earnings, her business incurs substantial expenses.

Creating each artwork costs between £300 and £400, excluding the price of plywood, paint, and varnish. Balancing her artistic work with her full-time job at an online outdoor clothing retailer, Ashton dedicates a significant amount of time to her designs. She usually completes her pieces in about three weeks, although the time frame can vary depending on the complexity of the task.

Leveraging Social Media

Ashton attributes much of her success to her ability to harness the power of social media. "I've been able to build my audience on social media to promote my work across Instagram and Facebook, reaching so many more people than just word of mouth alone," she explained.

By sharing updates, sneak peeks of her work, and using various hashtags, Ashton has significantly expanded her reach. She encourages other senior side hustlers to improve their digital skills, as this has been a game-changer for her business.

"A little bit of knowledge goes a long way. I've been able to take something I love and turn it into a side hustle that makes me a bit of cash to treat the grandkids," Ashton said.

The Bigger Picture

Helen Ashton's success story stands in contrast to findings from a BT Group study, which revealed that tech-savvy seniors over 65 earn an average of £650 annually by selling traditional skills online. Younger individuals typically earn around £1,100 per year due to their proficiency with technology. However, Ashton's ability to leverage social media effectively has allowed her to earn far beyond these averages.

Looking ahead, Ashton aims to further improve her social media skills to increase her income. Her story is a testament to the potential for turning a passion into a profitable venture, regardless of age. She advises others to focus on honing their digital abilities to reach a broader audience.