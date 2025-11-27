US Representative Tim Burchett has issued a fresh warning about UAPs, claiming that the objects are hiding in deep ocean zones far beyond human reach.

Burchett said the deep-sea regions hold secrets that may explain long‑standing sightings. His comments spread quickly and sparked a new wave of debates.

Many asked why he is so certain, while others questioned how these claims were formed.

Tim Burchett Claims UAPs Are Hiding in Deep Oceans

Burchett was asked where these UAPs might be based. He replied that underwater locations were likely. He said: 'I would say that's pretty accurate.' He pointed to five or six deep-water areas that match long‑running reports.

🚨 Rep. Tim Burchett says UAPs are hiding in 5–6 deep ocean locations and may have been here for millennia.



A high-ranking General once whispered to him:



“Tim, I want you to know one thing… They’re real.” pic.twitter.com/5teUXA7469 — UAP Reporting Center (@UAPReportingCnt) November 27, 2025

He added: 'We actually know more about the surface of the moon than we do about these areas.' Burchett said these regions line up with high‑frequency sightings recorded by naval personnel.

He said witnesses inside the US Navy linked these zones to fast‑moving underwater objects. He claimed they had been tracked in ways that suggest advanced and unknown technology.

Burchett Believes UAPs Have Been in Oceans for Millennia

Burchett said naval sources told him these objects reached unusual speeds underwater. He stated: 'We've had naval folks have told me pretty high up that they've actually tracked these things.' He also said the sizes reported were massive. He added: 'We've tracked things big as a football field going 200 miles an hour.'

He said the evidence suggested long‑term activity. He added: 'Whether it's something that's been here for millennial or whatever... I'm not afraid of it.' Burchett referenced work by Harvard astrophysicist Avi Loeb.

He noted Loeb's claims that materials found in oceans might be extraterrestrial.

High-Ranking Officials Told Burchett UAPs Are Real

Burchett also said he once received a warning from a senior US official. He described a brief chat and said: 'I always remember the last thing this one high‑ranking official told me as he left my office.'

Burchett said the official stood close and spoke quietly. He claimed the conversation confirmed that UAPs were real.

He has been vocal on aliens and UAPs for years. In 2023, he claimed the US government had recovered a craft and possible 'beings.' He also said pilots described sightings but were barred from testifying in hearings.

Burchett argued that secrecy remained a central problem. He said he would continue to push for more disclosure.

Burchett's Interview Triggers Debates

The interview spread quickly and sparked heated reactions online. Some users supported him. One said 'They were always here,' and another claimed politicians were gaining courage to speak. Others demanded stronger evidence and questioned why these claims were resurfacing.

Sceptics dismissed the story. One said they had never seen any aliens and doubted the idea. Others mocked the claims or urged lawmakers to release real evidence.

Some asked why no legislation had been introduced to force disclosure. Several commenters said the debate was a distraction from larger political issues.

The viral clip now sits at the centre of a renewed push for clarity on UAPs. Burchett insists more information will emerge, though critics say they remain unconvinced.