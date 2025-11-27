Leaked messages published on Project Veritas have ignited a storm around Candace Owens, after claims that the daughter of a former senior Department of Justice official discussed plans to blackmail her.

The posts, which circulated across social media, allege that Mary Barr Daly, daughter of former Attorney General William Barr, urged others to act quickly against Owens.

The claims surfaced online within hours and pushed users into fierce debate. Commentators asked how these messages appeared and why they were written. These leaks also mentioned a supposed plan involving an underage girl for another unnamed target, which sparked further alarm and questions about motive and method.

DOJ Official's Daughter Allegedly Blackmailed Candace Owens

Project Veritas stated that Daly's representatives denied the authenticity of the leaked texts. The group argued that none of the individuals named in the messages had pursued legal action.

It suggested that this silence showed a reluctance to face discovery. The post read that 'representation for Mary Barr stated the texts are fabricated... meanwhile, neither she, nor other subjects of our released texts... have followed through on their legal threats'.

The alleged messages referenced Owens directly. One line stated, 'We need to blackmail her faster'. Another message described her as 'the harder one'. A separate post titled 'We Need to Destroy Candace' included a line that instructed associates to 'destroy her reputation before she gets to us'.

Daly, who previously worked as a senior official at the DOJ before moving to the US Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network in 2019, became the centre of online scrutiny. Users argued over whether the messages were genuine.

Film producer Lauren Witzke defended Project Veritas, saying, 'Did you expect her to say "yeah, I said it, oopsie"?' Others, such as the user Aurondarklord, rejected the leaks and said Daly insisted the texts were fabricated. Another user, alberach, questioned the tone of the messages and said they appeared 'very sus'.

Underage Trap for Another Person

The leak also mentioned an underage girl intended for a separate operation. This part of the exchange drew an immediate reaction. Witzke posted on X and asked, 'I wonder who they were trying to set up with the underage girl. Was it Matt Gaetz?'

Other users expressed concern about the lack of clarity. One commenter, using the name MeltdownObserver, wrote that sending an underage girl to secure a target was 'literally EPSTEIN behaviour'. Another user asked, 'Where do they get the young girl from?'

The leaked messages, based on the material provided, did not state the identity of the intended target. All speculation about the person came from social-media users, not from documented text content.

DOJ's Dirty Acts

Commentators claimed the leaks showed a government willing to engage in covert operations against citizens. Tommy Borum said, 'It's fucking insane that they weren't arrested for conspiring against American citizens'.

Another user, Yanah, said the situation 'highlights a level of government activity.' Some users also argued that media outlets avoided the topic, with one commenter claiming that key platforms would not discuss the leak.

Others questioned whether the material could be real at all. Bethany S. Mandel said the claims looked 'absolutely absurd and completely fabricated' and argued it was unlikely that anyone linked to the DOJ would write such explicit messages.

The claims remain unverified, but the leaks have triggered concern about the conduct of a federal institution. The episode has renewed calls for transparency, accountability, and a detailed review of how allegations of misconduct inside the Department of Justice are handled.