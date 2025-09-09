A boat carrying Greta Thunberg was reportedly struck by a drone and set alight off the coast of North Africa, prompting urgent safety checks and drawing international attention as the Global Sumud Flotilla continues its course towards Gaza.

The 22-year-old climate campaigner was on board the Family Boat, a Portuguese-flagged vessel forming part of a 20-ship convoy delivering food, water and medicine to the Gaza Strip. The suspected drone strike occurred in Tunisian waters, though no injuries were reported and damage to the boat was said to be minor.

Footage posted shortly after the incident showed flames aboard the vessel and claims that an aerial device had dropped an explosive directly above it.

Suspected Drone Strike Hits Greta Thunberg's Flotilla Vessel

The boat was carrying several members of the flotilla's Steering Committee and is one of the key ships in the Global Sumud mission. In a video shared online, activist Yasemin Acar described the attack as deliberate, stating: 'The Family boat has been officially attacked – a drone came right above it, released a bomb and it exploded and the boat was on fire. Everyone on that boat is ok. The fire is out.'

Acar added that the ship was sailing through Tunisian territory at the time and claimed the attack was an attempt to prevent the flotilla from reaching Gaza. She called on others to mobilise in response and warned that they should not 'stay quiet'.

All Passengers Confirmed Safe as Inquiry Begins

The Global Sumud Flotilla later confirmed the incident in a formal statement, describing the strike as a suspected drone attack. An investigation into the source and intent of the drone strike is now underway.

The boat has since docked in Tunisia, where Greta Thunberg and fellow activists were met with large crowds. Thunberg addressed supporters, referring to the worsening conditions in Gaza and accusing Israel of causing mass starvation through its military actions. Her comments followed reports of widespread hunger in the region, with half a million people said to be experiencing catastrophic food shortages.

Rising Tensions and Drone Sightings Reported

Tensions had already been rising prior to the incident, with the flotilla reporting sightings of multiple drones following its course. Acar shared another video stating that every boat in the convoy appeared to have drones flying overhead. The footage was filmed as the flotilla was approximately 90 nautical miles from Menorca, moving east across the Mediterranean.

This is not the first time Greta Thunberg has faced direct confrontation on this mission. In June, she was detained and deported by Israeli authorities after a separate ship, the Madleen, was intercepted. Activists claimed drones were used at that time to spray an unidentified white substance onto the deck, causing eye irritation and discomfort.

No Official Claim of Responsibility

So far, no country has claimed responsibility for the drone strike on the Family Boat. However, Israeli officials have previously issued warnings about attempting to breach the naval blockade around Gaza. The blockade, now in its 18th year, continues to restrict the flow of goods into the enclave.

Despite previous confrontations, the Global Sumud Flotilla has pressed forward with its campaign. With around 350 activists and aid workers on board across the fleet, the mission is described by organisers as peaceful and focused on delivering urgent humanitarian supplies.

Largest Maritime Aid Effort to Date

This operation is said to be the largest maritime effort yet to challenge the Gaza blockade, with delegations from 44 countries participating. The convoy set sail from Barcelona and will be joined by additional vessels from Italy and Tunisia. Its goal is to reach Gaza and establish a humanitarian sea corridor to allow continued aid access.