A 19-year-old man died after a lion attack at a Brazil zoo on Sunday, 30 November 2025. The incident happened at Parque Arruda Câmara in João Pessoa after the teen climbed a six-metre wall and dropped into the lion enclosure.

He was attacked the moment he reached the ground. Police and forensic teams arrived soon after, but the man could not be saved. The zoo confirmed the death and closed the park as investigations began.

The case drew wide attention because of how the teen entered the enclosure and why he did it.

Gruesome Lion Attack Video Goes Viral

Footage of the lion attack spread quickly online. A visitor captured one of the videos. It showed the teen climbing the high wall and reaching a tree branch above the pen.

The clip then showed him lowering himself into the enclosure. His feet had barely touched the ground when the lioness lunged. The video ended as shocked visitors screamed.

Another video later appeared online. It showed the teen lying still on the ground with a severe neck injury. The lioness stood nearby with her face covered in blood.

Leoa que matou homem que invadiu seu recinto em parque de João Pessoa está bem, afirmou o veterinário. O animal, sofreu alto estresse e choque após o incidente, conseguiu retornar ao recinto sem uso de tranquilizantes graças ao treinamento anual. O parque destacou que todas as normas de segurança do IBAMA eram seguidas, mas a invasão insistente do homem resultou no episódio.

Local police confirmed the authenticity of the footage. The clips continued to go viral and prompted public concern about zoo security and visitor behaviour.

Lion Attack Victim Identified

Authorities later identified the victim as Gerson Machado (Gerson de Melo Machado), a 19-year-old who had grown up in care. Police said he was not carrying identification, which delayed confirmation.

A perícia conseguiu acessar a jaula e remover o corpo do jovem de 19 anos que morreu após ser atacado por uma leoa no Parque Zoobotânico Arruda Câmara, em João Pessoa (PB). Segundo a Polícia Civil, a principal hipótese é de ato suicida, já que o rapaz invadiu deliberadamente a área restrita, escalando uma estrutura de mais de seis metros e passando pelas grades de proteção. A Prefeitura informou que o local seguia todas as normas de segurança e que a equipe tentou afastar o animal antes do ataque. O parque foi fechado para investigações, conduzidas pela Semam e pela Polícia Civil. O município lamentou o caso e manifestou solidariedade à família. As autoridades também relataram que o jovem acumulava mais de dez ocorrências policiais e havia sido detido duas vezes na semana anterior. A Polícia Civil informou que ele já havia sido encaminhado para acompanhamento psicológico.

Machado had arrived in Brazil after earlier travels linked to his obsession with big cats. Reports said he once attempted to reach Africa as a plane stowaway because he dreamed of training lions.

Investigators reviewed how Machado reached the pen. They said he scaled the six-metre wall, bypassed restricted areas, and used a tree to drop inside the enclosure.

Officials said the act appeared deliberate. Friends and former carers later told reporters that Machado had long been fascinated by lions and wanted to work with them.

Victim Suffers From Mental Health Issues

Local outlet TV Cabo Branco reported that Machado had ongoing mental health issues. The Sun also noted that he had battled serious conditions for years. Sources close to him said he often acted impulsively and had a history of risky behaviour.

Officers said these factors may help explain why he entered the enclosure despite the danger. Authorities stressed that they found no sign of external involvement.

Zoo To Remain Closed

The zoo issued a full statement after the attack. It said, 'As soon as the incident was reported, the park was immediately closed, following all safety protocols'.

The management added that the park would stay shut until investigations ended. The statement said, 'Bica will remain closed to visitors until the conclusion of the investigations and official procedures.'

The paraíba Institute of Forensic Science is leading the review. The zoo said it follows strict safety rules and is cooperating fully. It also expressed condolences, saying the episode was 'extremely sad' for staff and visitors.

Lioness Will Not Be Put Down

The lioness, named Leona, will not be euthanised. The zoo confirmed she acted naturally after an intruder entered her space.

Its statement said Leona was examined after the attack and remains under monitoring. It added that 'Euthanasia was never considered'.

The zoo said Leona is healthy and shows no aggressive behaviour outside the incident. Staff continue to observe her and ensure she returns to her routine safely.