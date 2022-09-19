Fans who have been praying for more "Grand Theft Auto VI" details just got their wish answered. On Sunday morning, a massive "GTA 6" leak released videos and screenshots that showed a bit of its gameplay and new playable characters.

'Grand Theft Auto VI' leak reveals the first female playable protagonist

A few months back, it was reported that "GTA 6" would introduce the first female playable character in the franchise. Nothing much was known then except that she is Latina and is one of a pair of leading characters inspired by the bank robbers Bonnie and Clyde, according to Bloomberg.

But now, the recent "GTA 6" leak finally revealed the woman's name is Lucia. In a brief video, she is shown robbing a waffle restaurant alongside an accomplice named Jason, according to PCGamer. The two characters are likely the Bonnie and Clyde-inspired playable characters mentioned by previous reports.

'GTA 6' leak confirmed by Rockstar

Apparently, the massive "Grand Theft Auto VI" leak is legit. This has been confirmed by Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier who also got his confirmation from the developer itself.

"Not that there was much doubt, but I've confirmed with Rockstar sources that this weekend's massive Grand Theft Auto VI leak is indeed real," Jason Schreier wrote on Twitter. "The footage is early and unfinished, of course. This is one of the biggest leaks in video game history and a nightmare for Rockstar Games."

The recent "Grand Theft Auto VI" leak was posted by user "teapotuberhacker" on GTAForums, who also claimed to be behind the recent Uber hack. The user posted 90 videos that reportedly came from a test build of "GTA 6" running with "GTA 5 and 6 source code and assets." Clips and screenshots from these leaked videos have been shared on Twitter, Reddit, YouTube, and other platforms.