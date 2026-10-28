New reports about recently released US defence research files have allegedly included an affidavit attributed to Walter Haut, claiming alien bodies were recovered near Roswell, New Mexico, in July 1947.

The account revisits the military's handling of debris recovered near Roswell. The Roswell Army Air Field public information office announced the recovery of a 'flying disc' on 8 July 1947.

Later that day, military officials in Fort Worth identified the debris as a crashed weather balloon. The retraction and limited information about the incident contributed to years of conspiracy theories.

The affidavit was signed on 26 December 2002, and its contents appeared in the 2007 book Witness to Roswell. SMBtech links the renewed attention to its inclusion in defence research records.

Neither the statement nor its inclusion in research files independently establishes an extraterrestrial craft or recovered alien remains.

How the Roswell Affidavit Entered the Files

SMBtech places the statement in Appendix 2 of the BAASS Project Management Plan, dated 2 December 2008. Bigelow Aerospace Advanced Space Studies prepared the plan under a contract with the Defense Intelligence Agency.

The records concern government research into unidentified anomalous phenomena, or UAP. The publication identifies the file containing the plan and its appendix as DOW-UAP-D168, released through the Presidential Unsealing and Reporting System for UAP Encounters, or PURSUE.

The signatory's name is redacted, but the affidavit bears the title 'Roswell Army Air Force Base Public Information Officer, 1947.' SMBtech identifies Haut on the basis that he alone held that role in 1947.

Inside the Hangar Described in the Roswell Account

According to the account attributed to Haut, military personnel examined debris recovered from two locations near Roswell during the first week of July 1947. 'It was unlike any material I had or have ever seen in my life.'

He claimed he was subsequently taken to Building 84, a guarded hangar at Roswell Army Air Base, where he saw a metallic object without visible windows, wings, a tail or landing gear.

'It was approx. 12 to 15 feet in length, not quite as wide, about 6 feet high, and more of an egg shape.' That equates to roughly 3.7 to 4.6 metres long and 1.8 metres high.

He also described two bodies lying beneath a canvas covering inside the hangar. 'The heads did appear larger than normal and the contour of the canvas over the bodies suggested the size of a 10-year-old child.'

The statement also referred to a temporary mortuary reportedly established to receive recovered bodies.

The Roswell Claim About Replaced Debris

The affidavit also alleged that an officer who carried debris to Fort Worth returned to discover that weather balloon and radar kite remains had replaced the samples. The statement described the officer as very upset about the substitution. Elsewhere in the statement, Haut wrote, 'We would not discuss it again.'

Haut expressed his own belief about the object and the bodies he claimed to have seen. 'I am convinced that what I personally observed was some type of craft and its crew from outer space.'

The BAASS plan outlined research into advanced aerospace technology, including interviews with retired people who might possess relevant knowledge. The DIA contract supporting that work ran from September 2008 to December 2010.

SMBtech reports that the US Department of War and partner agencies are preparing further UAP releases, with no confirmed date.