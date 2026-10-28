Meghan Markle is reportedly no longer in talks for a role in Netflix's UK-set drama The Gentlemen, with people in her camp alleging the casting speculation was exploited to promote its second season.

The duchess had been linked to a role in the third season of Guy Ritchie's series. Deadline described the discussions as being in the 'very early stages', while The Hollywood Reporter reported that the role was still being written, leaving the scale of any appearance unclear.

Why Meghan Markle's Camp Is Challenging Netflix

'Some people in her camp feel she was used to help promote Season 2, because they knew it wasn't as good as the first season and had already commissioned a third,' an unnamed source told The Telegraph.

The source alleged that Netflix leaked news of the discussions before they had progressed far and credited the publicity with increasing viewing. Those claims have not been independently verified.

A source close to Netflix pushed back in comments to The Times. 'This is not a show in need of stunt casting.'

Meghan Markle and the Departing Netflix Ally

Bela Bajaria's departure has also raised questions about the couple's future at Netflix. Variety reported that she was leaving after nearly 10 years at the company, alongside around 1,000 layoffs.

British broadcaster Helena Chard described Bajaria as Harry and Meghan's champion within Netflix in an interview with Fox News Digital. 'The previous safety net is gone.'

A Netflix consultant who worked closely with Bajaria told The Times that the couple were uncertain who would advocate for their projects after her departure. The consultant described Bajaria as fiercely loyal to the Sussexes and determined to demonstrate that signing them had been successful.

In comments to Fox News Digital, Kinsey Schofield, host of Kinsey Schofield Unfiltered, interpreted the criticism of Netflix as evidence that the commercial relationship had effectively concluded. That is her assessment, rather than a confirmed termination of the couple's production agreement.

Reports in July 2025 had suggested the couple's original agreement would not be renewed. Netflix announced a multiyear, first-look deal with Archewell Productions in August 2025.

Their partnership began in 2020, and projects for the service have included Harry & Meghan, Heart of Invictus and Polo.

The production deal is separate from Netflix's investment in Meghan's lifestyle brand, As Ever. Netflix and Meghan announced the conclusion of that partnership in March 2026, with the duchess continuing independently.

Her series With Love, Meghan released two seasons and a holiday special in 2025. Reports in January 2026 indicated that it would not return for a third season.

What Remains of Meghan Markle's Acting Plans

Before marrying Harry in 2018, Meghan portrayed Rachel Zane in Suits for seven seasons. She told Variety in 2022 that she was 'done' with acting, but has since filmed a cameo in Close Personal Friends, starring Lily Collins and Jack Quaid.

Royal broadcaster Ian Pelham Turner offered a more favourable view of her prospects in comments to Fox News Digital.

'If she wanted to return to acting, which I believe is still a passion, then she could bring great credit to any production.'

Meghan and Harry had reportedly discussed her return to acting 'for some time', with the duchess exploring opportunities and said to be 'excited' about returning to the profession.