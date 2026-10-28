Kid Rock claims he is joining the 2027 WNBA Draft in a video posted on X by former NBA player Enes Kanter Freedom on Monday, 26 October 2026.

The clip follows earlier draft declarations by Freedom and fellow former NBA player Royce White, which the report describes as attempts to challenge the league's eligibility rules.

Both claimed to identify as women, and WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert reportedly rejected their bids.

Kid Rock's Claim in His Own Words

The exchange reproduced in the report begins with Freedom addressing viewers and introducing the prospect of entering the draft with his friend.

'Hi everyone, once again I identify as a woman. And I cannot wait to be in the WNBA draft in 2027 with my friend.'

Kid Rock responds, 'Yep. Me too, I'm a woman also, like, I'm joining.'

Freedom's opening words present his declaration as a repeat of an earlier claim. His reference to entering with a friend then sets up Kid Rock's response, placing the musician alongside him in the proposed venture.

The reference to 2027 comes from Freedom. Kid Rock agrees immediately afterwards, although his own remark does not name a year or explain how he intends to enter the draft.

The account characterises the appearance as a stunt centred on the WNBA's eligibility requirements. It provides no evidence that Kid Rock has submitted an application or secured approval to participate. His claim to be joining therefore remains distinct from confirmed entry.

The Eligibility Dispute Behind Kid Rock's Video

Engelbert's response concerned Freedom and White. In a letter dated 16 October 2026, the WNBA commissioner told Republican lawmakers that only women were eligible to play in the league and described both former NBA players as men.

That account supplies the official position attributed to the commissioner, but it includes no exact quotation, hearing date or congressional transcript. Her reported comments cannot be presented as a response specifically addressing Kid Rock.

The source also criticises the league's previous eligibility wording as vague, asserting that it lacked clear medical or biological criteria.

However, the relevant provision appears in the WNBA's collective bargaining agreement, which restricts participation to women without defining the term in that provision. No amendment was announced in Engelbert's letter.

🚨BREAKING@KidRock has officially declared himself a woman and is joining me in the 2027 @WNBA Draft.



Shaq and Kobe walked so we could run.



From ROCK & ROLL to PICK & ROLL. 🎸🏀 pic.twitter.com/bwHupxIdJv — Enes Kanter FREEDOM (@EnesFreedom) October 26, 2026

Kid Rock's Route From Music to Wrestling

Kid Rock enters the discussion with an entertainment career that extends beyond music. The report identifies him as Bob Ritchie and describes a sound combining hip-hop, country and Southern rock, with 'All Summer Long' among his commercially successful songs.

His association with WWE developed through music featured at pay-per-view events. He also received a place in the WWE Hall of Fame, the distinction attached to his name in the video's coverage.

That wrestling connection is the sporting background outlined for Kid Rock in the account. Freedom and White, by contrast, are identified as former NBA players. The musician's appearance alongside Freedom brings their different public profiles into the same dispute over participation in women's basketball.

It remains unclear whether Kid Rock intends to follow through on his declaration beyond the clip. There has also been no confirmation that the WNBA has received an application from him or issued an official response to his remarks.