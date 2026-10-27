Conservative host Patrick Bet-David predicted on Monday, 26 October 2026, that Elon Musk could be assassinated because of his Republican ties, telling listeners to his PBD podcast that the SpaceX chief's political alliances put him at risk.

Musk supported Donald Trump during the 2024 presidential election before joining his administration in 2025. Their relationship later fractured over Trump's spending legislation, leading to public attacks on X and Truth Social after Musk left his government role.

Bet-David's remarks represent his prediction. They do not establish an assassination plot against Musk or identify evidence of preparations for an attack.

Elon Musk Prediction Draws on Kirk Killing

Bet-David, 48, linked his warning to the assassination of Turning Point USA leader Charlie Kirk at a college debate event in Utah in 2025. He alleged that a left-wing attacker would target Musk, 55, because of the businessman's ties to the Republican Party and Trump.

'They took out Charlie. The next guy for them to have to take out is gonna be this guy,' Bet-David stated.

'I'm telling you, they're not going to let this guy live,' he continued. 'This guy is a threat to the entire globalist movement.'

In those remarks, the Iranian-born businessman did not identify an individual or organisation preparing to attack Musk. His reference to a 'globalist movement' framed the prediction around his view of Musk's political influence.

Security for Elon Musk Discussed at Wedding

Bet-David also recounted discussions at Sean Hannity's wedding to Ainsley Earhardt in Palm Beach, Florida, on Saturday, 24 October. He described Musk's security requirements as the 'main conversation' he had with fellow guests.

Bet-David's account shifted from the protection Musk needs to the measures he would take himself. He described a fear of assassination that would affect something as routine as eating a meal.

The Doing the Impossible author explained that, if he were in Musk's position, he would employ someone to taste his food before he ate it.

He presented the food taster as a hypothetical precaution. The suggestion did not establish that Musk had employed anyone to fulfil that role.

How Elon Musk's Trump Alliance Fractured

Before their public falling-out, Musk had been a major financial supporter of Trump's 2024 campaign. After the president's inauguration in January 2025, he became a senior White House adviser and helped lead the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) initiative.

His departure from the administration in May preceded a confrontation over Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill legislation the following month. Musk argued that it would increase the national debt and described the measure as a 'disgusting abomination.' His objection concerned the legislation's fiscal consequences, setting up a public disagreement with the president he had supported.

During the dispute, Musk also claimed that Trump's electoral victory and Republican control of Congress depended on his support.

'Without me, Trump would have lost the election, Dems would control the House and the Republicans would be 51-49 in the Senate,' Musk wrote.

Trump maintained that he had wanted Musk out of his administration. 'Elon was 'wearing thin,' I asked him to leave,' he wrote on social media during their dispute in June 2025.

The two have since reconciled, with Trump presenting Musk with the National Medal of Science on 8 October 2026.

The president also threatened to cut billions of dollars in federal funding and contracts to Musk's companies.