Gwen Stefani urged Blake Shelton to distance himself from Adam Levine amid his cheating scandal, a new report claimed.

Sources told Star Magazine, in its latest edition, that the former wife of Gavin Rossdale discouraged the "God Gave Me You" singer from hanging out with Adam Levine after five women accused him of inappropriate text relationships and more.

Gwen Stefani, who is friendly with the Maroon 5 singer's pregnant wife, Behati Prinsloo, reportedly knows too well the humiliation of a public affair after Gavin cheated on her with their nanny in 2015.

An unnamed insider said, "For her, it's personal. She isn't worried about Adam being a bad influence [on Blake], this is about principle."

The same tattler furthered it is a good thing the bromance between Blake Shelton and Adam Levine, who was not at "The Voice" coaches' wedding in July, "on life support."

Most, if not all, fans are aware that Blake Shelton and Adam Levine are close to each other. The duo, which starred alongside one another on the NBC competition series for 16 seasons, were even known to be in a world of their own during their time on "The Voice."

The co-coaches of Gwen Stefani constantly poked fun at one another during the show, making everyone laugh in the process. In 2017, Blake Shelton told The Tennessean, "We're those two guys you knew in high school where we have this bond that is unexplainable. It brings out the best and worst in both of us. It truly is an explosive relationship. ... And I know every trick to get under his skin."

Adam Levine, for his part, also spoke about his friendship with Blake Shelton and his choice to leave the show in a lengthy statement on Instagram.

The "She Will Be Loved" hitmaker penned, "I couldn't hide my love for you if I tried. Seriously. I tried. Can't do it. Our friendship is and always will be one for the books," he wrote at the time. "Whatever this whole surreal experience was, I'm just happy I got to experience it with you. You're my brother for life. Kelly [Clarkson] and John [Legend], take care of the cowboy, and I'm sure I'll be back to say hi very very soon. So much love to you both."

The ex-husband of Miranda Lambert admitted he was "pretty upset" about Adam Levine's exit from "The Voice."

Blake Shelton shared at the time, "I didn't expect it. I didn't expect Adam to pull the trigger like he did. ... We all knew he was getting to the point — it was 16 seasons he had been doing the show, and it's hard to keep him focused on anything. He was ready to move on."

Meanwhile, Gwen Stefani has yet to comment on the claims that she banned Blake Shelton from seeing Adam Levine amid the latter's cheating scandal. So, devoted supporters of the couple should take all these unverified reports with a pinch of salt until everything is proven true and correct.