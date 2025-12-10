Eugenia Cooney, the American YouTuber and streamer, whose skinny physique has sparked nearly a decade of public concern, was seen at Florida's Orlando International Airport in a rare outing, reigniting intense debate about her health and online presence.

Cooney, 31, known for her gothic aesthetic and a vast young audience, appeared visibly frail as she travelled with her mother and brother on Sunday, 7 December 2025.

The sighting — her first major public appearance in months — has triggered a wave of alarm from fans and mental-health advocates, many of whom fear her condition may have worsened during her recent silence on social media.

Cooney was travelling with her mother and brother after landing on a JetBlue flight from New York City, and attempted to keep a low profile. Eyewitnesses reported that she was dressed in ripped jeans and an oversized purple sweatshirt, wearing dark sunglasses, and carrying a Mickey Mouse purse.

Her appearance, combined with her long history of highly publicised struggles with an eating disorder, immediately drew attention. The images, which captured her sitting near the baggage claim area, instantly brought her health status back into the spotlight, leading to thousands of online messages expressing deep alarm and questioning her current well-being, despite her family accompanying her.

A Rare Sighting Amid Social Media Silence

The public appearance in Florida is particularly significant, coming after a period of relative silence from Cooney on her social media platforms, during which she has remained off social media since June and away from cameras since an October trip to Disney World.

The star, who has amassed over 2.13 million subscribers on YouTube, has previously faced petitions demanding her temporary ban from online platforms, alleging that her appearance glamorises or encourages disordered eating among her predominantly young, female audience. While she has never explicitly promoted Anorexia, her videos are frequently used as 'thinspiration' within pro-ana online communities.

Cooney has previously acknowledged her struggles, publicly confirming in 2019 that she had an eating disorder. She also revealed in 2019 that friends once placed her on a psychiatric hold due to concerns about her medical condition, an experience she later said made her feel 'betrayed'. However, her return to social media shortly after receiving professional help was met with controversy, with many mental health experts and followers arguing it was premature.

The Problematic Intersection of Health and Fame

The relentless public scrutiny over Cooney's body illuminates a complex and damaging dynamic within modern social media fame, where private health struggles are made into a public spectacle. Her aesthetic, comprising oversized clothes, dark makeup, and an extremely slender frame, has made her a unique internet icon, but her fame is inextricably linked to her medical condition.

Despite her occasional claims to be 'naturally skinny' or taking steps toward recovery, her continued public visibility, particularly in her current state, fuels a dangerous feedback loop. The controversy generates enormous engagement, millions of views, comments, and shares, which in turn, financially benefits Cooney and the platforms she uses.

Escalating Intervention and Concern

The latest airport sighting serves as a renewed wake-up call, demonstrating that despite previous interventions and her own brief acknowledgements of her eating disorder, the physical toll of her condition remains critically evident.

As the influencer continues to navigate the pressures of online life, the public remains divided between those calling for her to be permanently banned from platforms for the sake of her young audience and those who express heartfelt wishes for her safety and recovery.

The incident at the airport, in which neither Eugenia nor her brother was seen helping their mother with the luggage, was also noted by eyewitnesses and online commentators.