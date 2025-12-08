What began as online jokes about a supposed 'Non-Demi-Curious Semi-Binary' relationship between Ariana Grande and Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo has spiralled far beyond light-hearted fan chatter.

The narrative, meant to poke fun at the pair's close bond has quickly grown into a distorted commentary on their friendship, with increasingly hostile interpretations circulating across social platforms.

Now, the situation has escalated further: Ariana's brother-in-law, Hale Grande, husband of brother Frankie, is facing criticism after allegedly 'liking' an animated video that mocks Erivo's protective behaviour toward Ariana during a recent public appearance. The act begs the question what the bother feels about the whole situation.

The clip, which also includes racially stereotyped caricatures, has intensified concerns that people close to Ariana may be engaging with content that targets both actresses during an already tense period of public speculation.

Allegations Surrounding the 'Liked' Video

Rumours began circulating when users online noticed that Hale Grande had allegedly interacted with an animated reel depicting Cynthia Erivo and Michelle Yeoh using exaggerated, racially charged caricatures. The clip also altered Ariana Grande's appearance in a way many viewers found body-shaming.

Those discussing it argue that the timing, amid heightened commentary about Cynthia and Ariana's dynamic, has made the situation even more inflammatory. The incident has led to criticism that Hale appeared to engage with a piece of content designed to mock the women, particularly Erivo, whose protective gesture toward Ariana recently became a talking point across social platforms.

Some claim Hale later unliked the video, though this has not calmed the broader reaction. Instead, it prompted even closer scrutiny of his past social-media activity.

Eyebrow Raised On Ariana's Circle

In the ongoing discussions, users expressed shock that anyone within Ariana's circle might interact with material they viewed as racially insensitive. One person wrote, 'He is aware that had it not been for Cynthia, his sister in law would've been assaulted, right? Racist clown a** behavior and that goes doubly to the 'artist' who created this reel.'

Another commenter questioned the broader implications, 'If someone close to Ariana is liking this kind of thing, what does that say about the environment around her?'

Others criticised the caricatures themselves, describing them as 'demeaning' and 'outdated portrayals of women of colour.' Some also pointed out how the video body-shamed Ariana, with one remarking, 'She needs to cut off a few people. They'll probably retaliate if she does that, but judging by their online behavior, they're bad news already.'

These quotes reflect the tone of the ongoing public conversations while remaining within the boundaries of rumour-driven discourse.

Claims That This Isn't the First Time

Adding to the controversy, several users allege that this is not Hale Grande's first interaction with similar content. According to ongoing online discussions, he has previously liked other posts that mock Ariana's physical appearance or amplify negative commentary about her relationship with Erivo.

While these remain unverified allegations, the accumulation of such claims has heightened calls for accountability from some corners of Ariana's fan community.

Ariana has openly defended Cynthia Erivo in the past, and many observers now wonder how she may respond to the latest wave of allegations involving her brother-in-law. Meanwhile, Hale Grande has not addressed the claims, and neither Ariana nor Cynthia has commented on the circulating rumours.