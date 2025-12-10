It should have been a triumph. Ariana Grande, the pop megastar who captivated the globe with her voice and persona, was meant to be basking in the glorious reception of her turn as Glinda in the colossal film adaptation of Wicked. Instead, according to heartbreaking new claims from members of her own family, the recent, relentless press tour for the movie has left her in a deeply worrying state.

Anonymous members of the singer's family have now revealed a distressing portrait of the star, alleging to the MailOnline that she is 'not in a healthy place' and detailing two specific moments that have left her 'struggling' profoundly. The global spotlight, they suggest, has not been a source of celebration but of intense anxiety and mental strain, causing 'cracks' to show in the star's carefully constructed public composure.

A family member, reportedly based in Florida, detailed the two major factors that have compounded the pressure on the globally famous star. The first was a terrifying red carpet incident, and the second was the relentless public scrutiny of her body and appearance.

'Ariana did not handle [the press tour] well at all. It bothered her a lot — from the red carpet incident [in which a man tried to attack her] to what people were saying about her online. She can be very thin-skinned, and people commenting on how skinny she is was really troubling to her,' the source alleged.

The red carpet event referenced was the widely publicised moment when serial celebrity harasser Johnson Wen attempted to approach or attack Grande at a Wicked event in Singapore for Universal Studios. Video footage of the incident went viral, and while the actions of the assailant were universally condemned, the damage to Grande's sense of security appears to have been severe.

Sources suggested at the time that the incident immediately brought back visceral, harrowing memories of the 2017 terrorist bombing at her Manchester concert, an event that understandably left deep, lasting psychological scars on the singer. Having that sense of personal security so brutally challenged in a public setting, while promoting the biggest role of her career, was clearly devastating.

'Through the Roof': Why Ariana Grande's Anxiety Peaked

Coupled with the physical threat was the deeply personal mental strain caused by constant public commentary on her body. The family's revelation confirms what many suspected: the speculation about her appearance has had a genuinely 'troubling' effect.

Grande herself spoke out about this issue last year, resharing a video from 2024 in which she directly implored the public to refrain from commenting on her dramatic physical transformation, whether the remarks were intended as positive or negative. The family source indicates this struggle has intensified dramatically:

'She is struggling right now. She's not in a healthy place and she knows it. Everyone around her knows it. Her anxiety is through the roof. She over-exerted herself and the cracks started to show pretty quickly. Fortunately she's got a support system. Everyone is encouraging her to take care of her own mental health — because she needs to.'

This candid assessment paints a picture of an artist at breaking point, her mental health pushed to the limit by the compounding pressures of an aggressive promotional schedule and invasive public scrutiny. The level of personal sacrifice required to sustain such a high-profile career has clearly taken an unsustainable toll, leading to an anxiety level described as 'through the roof'.

Cynthia Erivo's 'Motherly Role': Protecting Ariana Grande During Crisis

One positive element to emerge from this trying period is the intense, supportive bond that has blossomed between Grande and her Wicked co-star, Cynthia Erivo. The connection between the two actresses was often remarked upon during their joint press appearances, but the family now confirms that Erivo has been an essential lifeline for Grande throughout her crisis.

The family stated that Cynthia has been nothing short of a rock for Ariana Grande during this trying time, even offering to take over her promotional responsibilities when the pressure became too great.

'She really is her protector and helper, and they are even closer now than they were before,' one family member said, revealing that Erivo checks in on Grande multiple times a day. 'She has almost taken a motherly role, but definitely a big sister. Cynthia is helping her get through this latest bout.'

Another family member echoed these comforting thoughts, adding that the Oscar and Tony-nominated actress is willing to step in front of the cameras entirely for her co-star: 'If Ariana needs a break from it all, Cynthia is ready to take on any media requirements to protect Ariana at all costs – answer questions on her behalf. Cynthia is the stronger presence between the two, and Ariana can't thank her enough.'

For a star as globally recognised as Grande, the challenge of stepping away from the spotlight to truly address a mental health crisis is immense. Yet, the consensus among her close circle is clear: she needs time to heal.

With the backing of her family and the steadfast support of a friend like Erivo, the hope is that the pop icon can find the necessary space to recover from the exhaustion and anxiety that the glare of fame has inflicted. Her health, right now, must take priority over all her career demands.