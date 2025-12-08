Lando Norris claimed his first Formula 1 Drivers' Championship after finishing third at the 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, behind race winner Max Verstappen and McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri. With this result, he secured the 2025 Formula 1 World Drivers' Championship, ending the season with 423 points — just two points ahead of Verstappen.

But the British McLaren F1 racer isn't the only one in the spotlight — or should we say, his spotlight was stolen by his girlfriend, Margarida Corceiro. The couple was photographed in an emotional embrace, with Corceiro visibly crying, before joining Norris' family for post-race photos.

Here's everything you need to know about his trackside supporter, from her age to her career.

Margarida Corceiro And Lando Norris' Relationship

Norris, 26, and Corceiro, 23, have had a slow-burning romance in the public eye. The pair were first linked in May 2023, though both initially downplayed the relationship.

Over the following year, their relationship quietly unfolded, lasting in an on-and-off pattern until around August 2024, marking roughly 15 months together.

After a brief split, Norris confirmed in late 2024 that he was single. But the separation didn't last long. By May 2025, Corceiro was back at Formula 1 circuits, cheering Norris on at the Monaco Grand Prix.

Later that August, the couple was spotted holidaying together in Ibiza, and by September 2025, Norris publicly confirmed they were back together.

The relationship became more visible this year, with the couple making a public appearance at the 2025 Hungarian Grand Prix.

Since then, they have been regular faces at races, though Corceiro has addressed the media attention directly, insisting she attends events simply to support Norris rather than seek the spotlight.

In a candid interview with British Vogue, Norris reflected on their bond.

'We met a few years ago, but we were never really together... until more recently. She's someone I can very much be myself with. Very down to earth, and she lives quite a crazy life as well. It's nice when we can both just rent a boat for the day or go home together and chill,' said the F1 racer.

Off the track, the couple shares lighter moments too — including a mutual love for The Summer I Turned Pretty, a show Corceiro introduced to Norris.

Norris has also spoken openly about handling public scrutiny, saying, 'I don't think anyone can look at a bad comment from someone and move on like nothing's ever happened. But Margarida is quite wise to all of it... It affects me. A lot less than it did. I pay a lot less attention to it now.'

Who is Margarida Carceiro?

Margarida Matias Ferreira Corceiro, also known as 'Magui', is a Portuguese model, actress, entrepreneur, and social media influencer.

Born on 26 October 2002 in Santarém, Portugal, she is the daughter of Paulo Corceiro and Rita Ferreira, both doctors.

At an early age, Corceiro began modelling at just 10 years old and was signed by Portugal's Central Models agency at age 12.

She has built a successful acting career across Portuguese television and film, with credits including Morangos com Açúcar, Punto Nemo, Quero é Viver, A Fazenda, and Hotel Amor.

Her television debut came in 2019 when she played Carolina Atalaia in Prisioneira on the Portuguese network TVI, and she has since appeared in shows such as Bem me Quer (2020–2021) and other popular TV dramas.

In addition to acting, Corceiro is an entrepreneur, co‑founding the eco-conscious swimwear brand Missus with her cousin, Marta Matia.

She also commands a strong digital presence, with her Instagram following reportedly exceeding 2 million.

Over the years, she has collaborated with several renowned fashion and beauty brands, including Intimissimi and Alo Yoga.

With a career spanning modelling, acting, entrepreneurship, and social media influencing, Corceiro has established herself as a versatile and influential figure in Portuguese entertainment and fashion, with a net worth of approximately £1.13 million ($1.5 million).

She told Portuguese Soul that her biggest hope is to 'keep doing what I love and being close to the people who matter most to me.'