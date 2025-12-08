Kate Winslet is not holding back when it comes to the rising obsession with weight-loss injectables.

In a recent interview, the 50-year-old actress said the rapid normalisation of drugs such as Ozempic and other slimming injections has become nothing short of 'frightening.'

Calling today's beauty pressures 'devastating,' Winslet said she finds it deeply troubling that confidence and self-worth remain so tied to appearance, even as Hollywood becomes more open to different body types. What unsettles her most, she said, is the number of people turning to medication to alter their bodies without fully understanding the consequences.

Concern Over Health Risks and Culture Shifts

Winslet questioned whether people truly understand the risks of trending drugs like Ozempic, stating bluntly, 'And do they know what they are putting in [their bodies]? The disregard for one's health is terrifying.' She added that the culture surrounding beauty and body image feels increasingly chaotic, remarking, 'It bothers me now more than ever. It is f------ chaos out there.'

While the actress acknowledged moments of progress, seeing women confidently embracing their natural forms, she said these moments are overshadowed by the sheer number of people turning to medications to change themselves.

The contrast leaves her unsettled, 'It's so varied. Some are making choices to be themselves, others do everything they can to not be themselves.'

Defending the Beauty of Ageing Naturally

Winslet also spoke passionately about the pressures to avoid ageing, insisting that injectables like Botox and fillers take away something essential from a person's identity. Instead, she wishes more women felt able to let themselves age without intervention.

'My favourite thing is when your hands get old,' she said, calling them a living record of a person's experiences. She celebrated older women as some of the most naturally beautiful individuals she knows. But what troubles her, she said, is that young women today 'have no concept of what being beautiful actually is.'

A Career Shaped by Intense Scrutiny

Having risen to worldwide fame at 19 through Titanic, Winslet understands the pressure of intense public judgment. She recalled how the early years of her career were shaped by unrelenting criticism, particularly about her appearance.

'The media was vile, singling me out for relentless bullying,' she said, explaining that she felt unprepared for the level of intrusion that came with sudden fame. Her youth made the attacks even harder to navigate. 'I wasn't ready to be a famous actress. I was so young, but I felt so invaded.'

Reflecting on Past Body Shaming

Winslet has repeatedly addressed the lasting impact of her early treatment in the spotlight. During a 2022 appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, she said she wished she could confront the journalists who made her early years difficult. 'If I could turn back the clock, I would have used my voice in a completely different way ... I would have said, 'Don't you dare treat me like this.'

Now older and far more vocal, Winslet continues to push back against beauty pressures she believes harm women, whether through weight-loss drugs, injectables, or unattainable expectations of perfection.