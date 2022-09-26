Gwen Stefani, who just entered her seventh season as "The Voice" coach, is looking forward to some much-craved "me time" – away from her husband, Blake Shelton, a new report claimed.

Sources told Star Magazine, in its latest edition, that Gwen Stefani would heave a sigh of relief when Blake Shelton sets off on a five-week tour in February.

An anonymous insider told the entertainment news outlet, "She plans to chill in L.A., catch up with friends and let Blake do his thing without her for a while."

The magazine added that after seven years of being inseparable – championing each other's career, dueting onstage, costarring in commercials – Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton "haven't had space in forever."

The unnamed informant added, "Gwen loves Blake dearly, but he's been extremely clingy of late! She figures it'll do them good to be apart for a while."

Earlier this month, Globe Magazine reported that Blake Shelton's clingy ways are starting to get into Gwen Stefani's nerves. The "God Gave Me You" balladeer has reportedly become like an overgrown puppy who needs love and attention.

An unidentified tattler told the magazine, "Gwen misses the old, independent Blake, not this clingy version of him who won't leave her alone and gets all antsy if she so much as leaves to go grocery shopping without him. It's sweet in a way, but she wants them to take a little step back and get the spark back."

It also claimed that Gwen Stefani hates that Blake Shelton shared their marital problems with Kelly Clarkson, who also served as a coach in "The Voice." The "Breakaway" hitmaker allegedly sides with Shelton most of the time since that is the only side of the story she knows.

The mole continued, "The ideal scenario would be for Blake to spend more time on the Oklahoma farm while she hankers down in L.A., but he's not keen on that. All he wants is family time with Gwen."

Gwen Stefani has yet to comment on the claims that she is excited to spend some time away from Blake Shelton to do some things without her husband. So, devoted supporters of Gavin Rossdale's ex-wife should take all these unverified reports with a pinch of salt until everything is proven true and correct.