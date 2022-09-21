King Charles III is planning out his next moves to ensure that he would bring the monarchy forward following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, a new report claimed.

Sources told Woman's Day, in its latest edition, that King Charles III has been consumed with thoughts on how he would handle the monarchy while still keeping Queen Elizabeth II at the forefront. On top of his responsibilities as the new ruler of the U.K., the husband of Camilla, Queen Consort, is also mourning the shocking demise of his mother.

An unnamed insider told the entertainment news outlet, "He is grieving deeply for his mom. She has been a constant in all our lives but especially his. Charles has a huge job ahead of him, and she would have wanted him to get on with things."

King Charles III, shortly after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, quickly released a statement expressing his love for the late monarch. Royal reporter Max Foster suggested that the father of Prince William and Prince Harry, who spent most of his life being the heir apparent, worked on his speech for the queen's demise for years.

The anonymous informant shared, "Charles has been an heir to the throne since he was three. He's had plenty of time to practice. He has lived through the decline of deference. He has been much more open than the queen because he comes from a generation that has been much more open. We will see his humanity and his humour as we have always done."

Royal insiders maintained that King Charles III was very conscious that Queen Elizabeth II was perhaps the most beloved figurehead in the world for 70 years. They also noted that the former husband of the late Princess Diana also faces an enormous internal battle between reigning in a way that would have made her proud and stepping out of her shadow to make his own mark.

In the past, King Charles III was named a "nuisance" for interfering in hot-button political issues, including climate change and urban planning. Tattlers told Woman's Day that, despite transitioning into his traditionally strictly neutral role, "he feels he has a right to maintain an opinion."

While King Charles III is still starting his reign as the newest monarch, a death plan is reportedly in place for unforeseen circumstances. Most, if not all, royal followers are aware that every royal family member in the line of succession has a death plan of their own in order to avoid chaos in the event of such instances.

King Charles III's death plan is reportedly named "Operation Menai Bridge," which follows Queen Elizabeth II's dubbed after London Bridge. Royal protection officer Simon Morgan claimed that preparations for the "Operation Menai Bridge" would start this month.

Speaking to Today, Morgan revealed, "Unfortunately, as of tomorrow morning, planning for Operation Menai Bridge will start in earnest. Even the King said in his acceptance that he would take this role for as long as life allows him to. He is 73 years of age, it's got to be in the back of your mind, and from the police, we've got to start planning again for the future."

Meanwhile, King Charles III has yet to comment on the claims that he has been consumed with thoughts of how to handle the monarchy now that Queen Elizabeth II is dead already. So, avid followers of Camilla Parker-Bowles' husband should take all these unverified claims with a pinch of salt until everything is proven true and correct.