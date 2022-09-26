Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are likely to make a royal comeback after the duke had a conversation with Queen Elizabeth prior to her shocking death, a new report claimed.

Sources told Us Weekly, in its latest edition, that Prince Harry has always been open to the possibility of working for the royal family again. However, the husband of Meghan Markle reportedly did not want to impose unless Queen Elizabeth would tell him to make a return.

The insider added that King Charles III and the rest of the British royal clan could not help but commend Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for attending Queen Elizabeth's funeral despite their hard situation.

It claimed, "There was a small family meal which was a turning point. The queen felt they should be all-in or not at all, but Charles has a different outlook."

The entertainment news outlet added that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's return to the monarchy could be a win-win situation for everyone, especially since King Charles III needs all the help he could get now that he rules more or less 15 states.

The same informant furthered, "Meghan and Harry can promote The Firm by going on royal tours to countries he and William aren't interested in seeing. And selfishly, Charles thinks it might shut Harry and Meghan up."

The supposed return of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to the monarchy may also mean that they could have their security again. While there has been some progress in their relationships with the other royal family members, there are still tensions between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Prince William and Kate Middleton – Prince and Princess of Wales.

The tattler shared, "They haven't spent any time alone as a foursome. For now, the royals are trying to move forward. Charles has offered Harry a chance to come back if he chooses to. But, Harry will have to regain his father's trust first and that will be a lengthy and gradual process for sure."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have yet to comment on the claims that they are set to make a royal comeback soon to help King Charles III. So, devoted supporters of the Sussex couple should take all these unverified reports with a pinch of salt until everything is proven true and correct.