Gwyneth Paltrow opened up about her personal experience with COVID-19 in a recent post on her website.

The actress revealed that she had the disease "early on." She did not go into detail about her diagnosis but shared that it left her with long-lasting symptoms.

"I had COVID-19 early on, and it left me with some long-tail fatigue and brain fog," she wrote on her Goop website.

Paltrow revealed that she had tests done in January and it "showed really high levels of inflammation" in her body. She immediately sought the help of "functional medicine practitioner Dr. Will Cole." He saw her lab results and explained that hers "was a case where the road to healing was going to be longer than usual."

The 48-year-old "Contagion" actress shared that she has been taking care of her health with an enhanced focus on what she eats. She refrains from taking sugar and alcohol. She also has a new regimen she follows to combat her COVID-19 symptoms.

"So we've been doing a version of a protocol he outlines in his forthcoming book, 'Intuitive Fasting.' It's keto and plant-based but flexible (I've been having fish and a few other meats), and I fast until 11 a.m. every day," Paltrow wrote.

The actress added that she also consumes sugar-free kimchi, does bone-broth cleanse, and sips on nonalcoholic cocktails. She also takes supplements to alleviate the inflammation and "in service of a healthier gut." She mentioned taking butyrate for a healthy microbe, fish oil, B vitamins, and Vit. D3, to name a few.

"Selenium, and zinc, all of which Will says are critical for me right now. I get even more zinc and selenium, along with the antioxidants vitamin C and resveratrol, in my G.Tox Detoxifying Superpowder, which I mix with water. Will has me taking the G.Tox morning and night," she wrote.

Paltrow shared that everything she is doing now "feels good, like a gift to my body." She has the energy to work out so she can release the toxins in her body which she hopes eventually leads to a full recovery from COVID-19.