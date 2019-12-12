Last month gamers finally got what they've been clamouring for more than a decade now. However, it was not exactly what everyone was hoping for. Nonetheless, the reception was evidently positive as Half-Life: Alyx was made its debut. This new installment in the best-selling franchise marks a big departure from its familiar gameplay and presentation. Instead of a first-person shooter, the developers have turned it into a VR only title. It will be compatible with the all modern VR platforms on the PC only, but a new development hints that a port for Sony's PSVR is likewise possible.

After the game's official reveal, sources reported that sales of various VR headsets quickly skyrocketed. Moreover, even the company's own product, the Index, immediately sold out. The demand was so strong that it eventually offered to sell the virtual reality bundle in other territories as well. On the other hand, the PSVR is by far the only and best-selling platform designed for home consoles. Moreover, it is exclusively compatible with the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro only.

The initial details surrounding "Half-Life: Alyx" is that it will only release for the PC. This is understandable given that premium VR headsets require more computing power, which only a high-end rig can handle. However, PushSquare was able to interview Valve Product Designer Greg Coomer and inquire about the possibility of a PS4 port.

Designer Greg CoomerÂ on Half-life Alyx coming to PSVR "We believe Sonyâ€™s VR platform has been a huge success for the medium, and we assume that lots of Sony customers would love to experience this new chapter of Half-Life." #HalfLifeAlyx #PSVR — ADDMoore #RetroReplay (@ADDMoore93) December 10, 2019

"We believe Sony's VR platform has been a huge success for the medium, and we assume that lots of Sony customers' would love to experience this new chapter of 'Half-Life,'" said Coomer. He also noted that the developers are focusing on the PC version for now. Nevertheless, the company did not rule out the PSVR just yet. Analysts have a favourable outlook based on "Half-Life 2" which was originally on PC only but was later ported over to the PlayStation 3.

Right now, the most likely scenario is Valve releasing "Half-Life: Alyx" at a later date for consoles. So far, it is only Sony that is investing resources to develop and market its VR headset. In addition to the PlayStation 4, there are already rumours that the PlayStation 5 might launch with an upgraded version of the PSVR. Microsoft, on the other hand, confirms that it is not interested in the technology for the next-generation Xbox.