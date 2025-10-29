Halle Bailey and DDG have mutually withdrawn their domestic-violence claims and agreed on a temporary custody plan for their son, Halo, a legal truce that abruptly ends months of acrimonious court filings.

The settlement, signed off by a Los Angeles family court judge on 28 October 2025, sees both parties dismiss their competing requests for domestic-violence restraining orders while setting a short-term parenting schedule and imposing limits on public commentary and social-media posts about their child.

The agreement gives Halo primary residence with Halle Bailey, with DDG allotted mid-week and select weekend visitation; both parents retain the ability to return to court if future incidents occur.

Legal Stipulation Ends Mutual Orders, Sets Temporary Custody Terms

Court documents reviewed by major outlets say the arrangement was filed as a stipulation and approved by the judge, effectively dismissing the domestic-violence restraining order requests each had pursued earlier in 2025.

The parties agreed on a custody schedule that grants DDG visitation on Wednesdays and certain weekends while Halo lives with Bailey most of the time; an accompanying holiday roster was also sketched out. The stipulation bars either parent from publicly disparaging the other or posting images of Halo online — a point of recurring contention during the dispute.

The case traces back to May 2025, when Halle Bailey obtained a temporary restraining order alleging physical, verbal, and emotional abuse during and after the couple's relationship; the order reportedly included a requirement that DDG stay 100 yards from Bailey and their son until a hearing.

DDG later filed his own emergency motion, arguing Bailey posed an 'emotional and psychological risk' to their child and seeking to curb international travel with Halo. The filings contain mutually stark allegations, including accounts of physical altercations and troubling text exchanges, which the court considered in an effort to protect the child's welfare.

How the Truce was Reached and What it Means for Halo

Sources with access to the stipulation say the dismissal is without prejudice, meaning either party may re-file claims should new evidence or incidents arise, and was framed explicitly as a move to prioritise Halo's immediate stability.

The court-ordered limitations on social media reflect concern about the child's exposure during a case that, at times, played out in highly public forums, including livestreams and online posts by DDG. The no-disparagement clause and the social-media restriction were included to reduce the risk of further public escalation and potential harm to the child's wellbeing.

Such temporary stipulations are relatively common when litigants wish to create breathing space and an interim parenting plan while preserving the right to litigate later if circumstances change.

Practically, the agreement stabilises day-to-day arrangements: custody exchanges, holiday planning, and basic conduct rules, while leaving the substantive custody question open to future judicial review if either party pursues it. That balance allows the family court to focus on the child's immediate best interests rather than protracted headline-fuelled conflict.

The Stakes For Celebrity Co-Parenting

Public reaction was swift: social platforms filled with both relief and scepticism, with advocates for survivors of domestic abuse urging caution whenever restraining orders are withdrawn. In reported filings earlier this year, Bailey detailed incidents she said amounted to repeated abuse; DDG's motion countered with allegations about Bailey's mental-health crises and conduct that, he argued, could endanger their child.

The cyclone of allegations, counter-allegations, and livestream commentary has underscored how celebrity cases intersect with online audiences and the unique pressures of high-profile co-parenting.

Halle Bailey and DDG's decision to drop the restraining-order petitions and agree an interim custody plan ends one chapter — but, as the court's wording makes plain, it is a pause rather than a final resolution.