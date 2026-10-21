Olivier Martinez left a Los Angeles courtroom for about five minutes on Tuesday, 20 October 2026, during a hearing over abuse allegations involving his and Halle Berry's 13-year-old son, Maceo. It was reported that Martinez and his lawyer, Patrick Baghdaserians, went to the restroom after an animated discussion about testimony, then returned.

The hearing concerns a temporary restraining order granted to Martinez on 1 October and his bid for sole custody of Maceo. A judge granted the temporary order covering Martinez and the boy, according to court records reviewed by People. It temporarily changed Berry's visitation arrangements while the case continued.

Martinez has accused Berry of being violent towards their son while her fiancé, Van Hunt, was present. Berry's attorney, Marina Beck, has called the allegations 'entirely meritless and deliberately misleading'. The accusations remain disputed, and the temporary order is not a final finding that they are true.

Martinez, 60, appeared agitated and distressed as he left, and that he could be heard using profanity during the discussion with his lawyer. The outlet did not report what was said about the testimony. Nor has it published details of the evidence heard in closed court.

Olivier Martinez Hearing Keeps Maceo's Testimony Private

The judge agreed to close the courtroom during testimony involving Maceo. The teenager testified for nearly four hours on Monday, 19 October.

The public account of the hearing therefore leaves a clear limit: the reported courtroom movements and witness schedule are known, but the substance of closed testimony is not.

On Tuesday, Jon Hay, a staff member at the school Maceo attends, was expected to testify. Hay had previously raised concerns about the teenager's behaviour at school, citing a recent court filing. The report did not detail those concerns or say what Hay told the court.

Berry also took the stand that day. Martinez was scheduled to testify as well, but its account did not say whether either parent's testimony had concluded by publication.

The hearing has put the parents' competing positions before a judge, while testimony involving their son remains private.

Berry Denies The Allegations As Custody Dispute Continues

The temporary order followed Martinez's filing earlier in October, in which he accused Berry of being violent towards Maceo and requested sole custody. People reported that the order covered Martinez and Maceo, with visitation arrangements temporarily modified pending a further hearing.

The order placed interim restrictions while the dispute proceeded. It did not determine whether Martinez's allegations were true.

Beck has denied the allegations, describing the claims as 'entirely meritless and deliberately misleading'. The latest report did not include a new statement from Berry's legal team or indicate whether the judge had made any further ruling on the order.

Berry's daughter, Nahla Aubry, 18, was expected to testify later in the week. Aubry, whose father is model Gabriel Aubry, had previously defended her mother in a court declaration.

'I have never seen my mom hit, slap, choke, grab, or physically abuse Maceo in any way,' she wrote. Her statement records what she says she has witnessed; it does not settle the allegations before the court.

Martinez and Berry married in 2013, the year Maceo was born, and separated two years later. Their current dispute is centred on the teenager's welfare and Martinez's request for sole custody. The hearing was due to continue on Wednesday, 21 October.