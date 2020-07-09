In May, Microsoft appeared to be on a good momentum as Sony was still virtually silent about its next-generation system. The Xbox Series X design, technical specifications, and features were already out in the open. Furthermore, the company even invited several gaming industry journalists for a hands-on experience with its new console. Unfortunately, a setback in the form of its Inside Xbox presentation allowed the PS5 to outshine its rival the following month. Nevertheless, with "Halo 3" slated to launch for the PC o Tuesday, the beloved franchise might just be the push it needs.

Ever since its Xbox One platform was introduced, Microsoft has been criticised for its apparent lack of console exclusives. It never managed to outpace the PS4 even after the release of the more powerful Xbox One X. As such, Xbox boss Phil Spencer assured gamers that his team has learned a lot from their mistakes and will be ready to make the necessary adjustments to give the PS5 a tough competition when both systems hit retailers this holiday season.

"Halo 3" appears to be a stepping stone before the official debut of "Halo Infinite" later this month. It is the third installment of the original trilogy. Over the years, it has been remastering several titles from top-selling series for Windows 10 PCs, as reported by PCMag. As long as the hardware is capable, players will be able to enjoy it with support for 4K-resolution graphics and the traditional mouse and keyboard control scheme.

While many who played it on the Xbox 360 are already adapted to the gamepad, its multiplayer feature is expected to shine on the PC. Not only are the visuals receiving an overhaul, but 343 Industries – the current developer after Bungie separated from Microsoft – is also upgrading the frame rate up to 60 fps.

So far, feedback for its work on remastering several entries of the franchise has been generally favourable. Gamers who have an active Xbox Game Pass subscription will be able to download it for free, while those who do not can purchase it for $9.99 on Steam or the Microsoft Store. Perhaps the best deal to get is the "Halo: Master Chief Collection" which already includes "Halo 3." Meanwhile, remasters of "Halo 3: ODST" and "Halo 4" for the PC is set to release later this year.