A few months ago, the gaming industry and community collectively directed all criticism against Sony. Almost all pointed out the Japanese company's refusal to share anything about its incoming next-generation game system. It's competitor, on the other hand, had already revealed more than enough about the Xbox Series to the delight of many. However, a little over a week ago, the former appears to have regained the upper hand when it finally unveiled the PS5 and PS5 Digital edition after its gameplay showcase. Now, Microsoft is teasing new "Halo Infinite" details to regain its momentum.

Last month, Xbox fans were notably thrilled when the manufacturer announced an Inside Xbox event dedicated to Xbox Series X gameplay. Although it was explicitly noted that the only titles to be shown are from third-party developers, people were disappointed with the outcome. Overall, instead of actual gameplay, the livestream was reportedly comprised mostly of trailers. In the hopes to hype up its scheduled presentation next month, Microsoft took to social media to hint at something thrilling.

This was communicated by 343 industries community manager Brian Jarrard via a Twitter post, according to Comic Book. The tweet read: "I know it's a trivial, meaningless thing given the state of this country and much more important issues... but in a parallel universe I'd be at e3 this week. I'm bummed. This was to be our big year to own the show. Missing all my industry friends and the annual shenanigans."

Earlier this year, Sony confirmed that it was dropping out of the 2020 Electronic Entertainment Expo for the second year in a row. Analysts saw this a big opportunity for Microsoft and Nintendo to flaunt everything they had for this year and beyond. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic prompted the show's organisers to ultimately cancel everything in line with the government's guidelines.

With only one installment from the genre-defining franchise released for the current-generation systems, gamers evidently demanded more. Many expect Microsoft go all-out in order to make up for its seemingly lacklustre library of first-party exclusives. Moreover, aside from "Halo Infinite," there is speculation of another surprise in the form of another console model in addition to the Xbox Series X, which is supposedly the rumoured Project Lockhart.