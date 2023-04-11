HarmonyOS from Huawei is a next-generation operating system that could give Android and iOS a run for their money. A few years ago, the US imposed a ban on Huawei. As a result, the Chinese manufacturing company had to come up with its own operating system.

The new OS is called Hongmeng in China, while it is referred to as Harmony outside the country. Huawei has been sparing no effort in upgrading its operating system for the past three years, and it now boasts some features that aren't available on older Android and iOS systems.

However, the operating system is still unavailable outside China. Apparently, the company is prepping certain things before rolling the feature-laden OS out globally.

Huawei is now publicly testing the latest version of its operating system, HarmonyOS 3.1 on select models. Notably, the Huawei P60 series could comprise the first smartphones that run HarmonyOS 3.1, according to a report by GizChina. The updated OS is expected to be ready just in time for the P60 series launch.

HarmonyOS 3.1 upgrade

It is worth mentioning here that HarmonyOS offers deeper integration compared to other operating systems. In other words, you do not need third-party apps to access most features. While HarmonyOS currently has just about a 2 percent market share, Huawei believes the latest updates will make a major statement.

Reports from those testing the system have been very positive thanks to several improvements. The upgrade has shortened and improved the applications' start-up and running time, according to a report by MyDrivers. Notably, the time is nearly twice as short as before.

The update has also optimised the overall user experience in multiple ways. For instance, the notification centre now shows dynamic special effects. Aside from this, there's a small window size adjustment, card size adjustment, audio control, and more.

There is a slew of other adjustments. The window service improves area query capabilities and window rotation through multiple interfaces.

HarmonyOS 3.1 brings a new preview feature and camera setting as well.

Lastly, the upgrade comprises a new input method cursor direction constant.

So, it is safe to say that the HarmonyOS 3.1 upgrade considerably enhances the user experience. Moreover, this system is very stable. The word on the street is that HarmonyOS 4 will mark a new beginning for Huawei. Meanwhile, HarmonyOS 3.1 public beta version has been rolled out to the Huawei Mate smartphone.

HarmonyOS 3.1 public beta version

Huawei started the public beta of Harmony OS 3.1 earlier this month. The company has been hiring developers with Huawei P50 and P50 Pro smartphones. On February 27, it was announced that the HarmonyOS 3.1 system public beta has been rolled out to Mate 50 series smartphones and the company is prepping to add more devices in the coming days.

If Mate 60 is coming out this year it would still be HarmonyOS 3.1 and EMUI 13.1 global. Unless, you're saying it collides with P70 first half of 2024. — Living In Harmony (@LivingInHM) April 6, 2023

This is also a major sign that the HarmonyOS 3.1 update is on the verge of rolling out. Huawei has already confirmed that the Beta1 version will add ArkTS cross-terminal interface development capabilities. Moreover, it will bring low-code development capabilities, which will be based on Preview version capabilities.

Likewise, the Beta2 version will include more API 9 capabilities. The HarmonyOS 3.1 upgrade brings system stability optimisation and improved animation to the Huawei P50 model. For example, the animation of the notification panel has been radically overhauled. Also, it brings a myriad of much-needed bug fixes.

The recently announced timetable suggests the HarmonyOS 3.1 update will be available either by the end of March or early April. In fact, the Huawei Mate X3 and P60 series smartphones are expected to come with this system pre-installed. Strategy Analytics data indicates HarmonyOS is now the world's third-largest mobile phone system.

Wang Chenglu, who is known as the "Father of Harmony" previously stated that the Harmony system isn't similar to iOS, Android, or any other single-device operating system. Unlike other systems, the Harmony system is designed for multiple devices. Moreover, Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei also confirmed that it has replaced a considerable number of US-banned parts in its devices.

Interestingly, Huawei phone users can still access Google services such as Maps via an app called Gbox.