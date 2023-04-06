If you're a Huawei phone owner trying to figure out how to run Google apps on your handset, you've come to the right place. Huawei smartphone users do not have access to some of the most popular Google services. This includes useful services like Google Lens, and Google Maps, as well as some crucial apps.

However, this has not stopped users from figuring out ways to bypass US government restrictions for a while now. The latest method involves using an app called GBox. To those unaware, former US President Donald Trump imposed a ban on Huawei, preventing the Chinese firm from using the Android OS back in 2019.

As mentioned earlier, the Huawei community has been hunting for alternatives to get Google services. While Huawei has its own EMUI applications, they do not match the capabilities and usefulness of the apps Google provides. However, you can now get Google applications on your Huawei smartphone with the help of GBox. So, let's dive straight into the details without further ado.

Get Google apps on your Huawei smartphone

In a blog post on its official website, Huawei recently explained how consumers can get Google apps on their Huawei devices without breaking a sweat with the help of the GBox app. However, it is worth mentioning here that users have previously discovered other methods to get rid of the Google Play Store issue and access Google applications on their Huawei devices.

For instance, Gspace is one of the most popular ways to bypass Google restrictions on Huawei phones. On the downside, Gspace consumes a lot of battery power and is teeming with all sorts of ads, according to a report by Movilzona. GBox, on the other hand, allows users to access Google applications on Huawei phones without crashing other system applications.

My Huawei runs govt app perfectly fine. All apps are available on apkpure, google Maps and other GMs run on gbox. Nothing wrong. — 徐克 (@xuke0622) November 12, 2022

However, GBox wasn't available on Huawei App Gallery until now. Still, if it doesn't show up on your device, you can download it using an APK. The process of downloading and installing GBox on a Huawei phone is quick and straightforward. Simply go to the app store on your Huawei phone and type "GBox" in the search bar. Here are the steps you need to follow once you get the app.

Launch GBox on your Huawei phone

Select Google Play Store, then register/log in with your Google account.

You can now download any Android app you want and even creat shortcuts for them.

With GBox, you can get Google Maps and YouTube to run without any issues. Moreover, these apps have virtually the same UI (user interface).

History: Why did the US Government ban Huawei?

Trump's ban restricted Huawei from using apps from the Google ecosystem. Aside from this, it banned the company from using 5G-ready Snapdragon processors in its devices. Now, Huawei has reportedly replaced a whopping 13,000 components with Chinese substitutes over the past three years. Also, the company claims it radically overhauled 4,000 circuit boards for its devices.

Trump added Huawei to an "entity list" citing national security concerns. As a result, American suppliers have to acquire government approval to sell to Huawei. To make things worse for the Chinese brand, a report by Financial Review suggests some officials in the Biden administration want to ban all sales to the company. Huawei is accused of having ties with the Chinese military and the Beijing government.

The ban restricted American companies from doing business with the smartphone manufacturer. As a result, Google stopped its support for smartphones made by Huawei. So, Huawei phones did not come with Google Maps and Google Play Store pre-installed. On top of that, existing Huawei phones stopped receiving Android operating system updates.

There are no prizes for guessing that the ban turned out to be a major blow for Huawei since its smartphone business depended on Google's OS and services. Also, the company couldn't compete with other brands outside China. Similarly, Google lost access to one of the world's biggest smartphone markets. Now, Germany is reportedly planning to follow suit by restricting telecom operators from using some Huawei and ZTE-made components in 5G networks.